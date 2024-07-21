The presidency has been accused of plotting to frame and arrest Peter Obi over the planned nationwide 'EndBadGovernance' protests

The Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) said it has it on good authority that President Bola Tinubu's government wants to arrest Obi to stop his propagation for good governance

Obi's media office said the allegation that the Obidients movement is behind the planned nationwide protests is wild, wicked and baseless

FCT, Abuja - The Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) has alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is plotting to frame and arrest Peter Obi over the planned nationwide 'EndBadGovernance' protests.

The spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, described the allegations made by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as wild, wicked and baseless.

He said this in a statement issued via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, July 20.

Onanuga had earlier blamed Obi’s supporters for being responsible for the planned hardship protests, adding that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate should be held responsible for the anarchy and mayhem his supporters, are planning.

Tanko said the allegations are being orchestrated to arrest and limit Obi’s freedom and association.

“But POMR can report from good and reliable authority that these unsubstantiated allegations are being orchestrated to arrest Obi, limit his freedom and association and stop his propagation for good governance which they find injurious to their lavish lifestyle.

“Peter Obi by his mien in and out of political office has not in any way shown or been associated with violence even in the most obvious provocations. He has always shown even during the electioneering that he is issue-driven as he carries on without calling anybody’s name.”

