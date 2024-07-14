The clash between pro-Wike lawmakers and Governor Fubara has further worsened the political tensions in Rivers state

Comrade Usman Okai, a prominent figure in Nigeria and chieftain of the PDP, has advised Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara to prioritize the interest of Rivers state and make peace

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Okai listed suggestions to prevent further division, including Wike reconciling with Fubara or leaving the PDP if reconciliation fails

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Usman Okai, has urged Nyesom Wike, the former Rivers state governor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to sheathe his sword and reconcile with his successor, Siminalayi Fubara.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, July 14, Okai, the PDP candidate for the Dekina/Bassa Federal House of Representatives election in 2023, told Wike and Fubara to put aside their differences in the state's interest.

Recall that Fubara and the Wike have been engaged in a protracted fight that has lasted months.

But Fubara in a recent message to Wike, insisted that he would rather resign than govern on Rivers state on his knees, a few days after the appeal court's controversial judgement.

Wike vs Fubara: Okai proffers solution

As the ongoing drama between pro-Wike lawmakers and Governor Fubara plunged Rivers state into a deepening crisis, to break the impasse, Okai maintained that ex-Governor and FCT minister Wike must take bold steps to address the situation.

He listed the possible solutions below:

1. Reconciliation or Departure

First, former Rivers Governor Wike should attempt to reconcile with Governor Fubara, putting aside personal differences for the greater good of Rivers state and the PDP. If this fails, he should consider leaving the PDP if he cannot work under Fubara's leadership.

2. Unity and Discipline

Second, the PDP leadership must take disciplinary action to unite the party and ensure the state assembly members work with the Governor. This crisis hurts the party and the people of Rivers State, and unity is crucial for progress.

3. Legal Resolution

Thirdly, the parallel state assembly issue, currently in court, should be resolved through legal channels. All parties must respect the rule of law and allow the judicial process to run its course.

4. Prioritizing Rivers State

Lastly, all parties involved must prioritize the welfare and development of Rivers State, putting aside personal interests and ego. The people of Rivers State deserve peace and prosperity, and it's time for bold action to achieve this goal.

By taking these steps, the Rivers crisis can be resolved, and the state can move forward in peace and prosperity. The time for bold action is now.

