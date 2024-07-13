The crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition PDP is far from over following the recent development in Edo state

A member of the PDP NWC alleged that FCT minister Nyesom Wike is behind PDP's ordeal in Edo state and is planning to deliver the state to the APC in the September election

In reaction, the PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, disclosed that the PDP is focused on ensuring Asue Ighodalo emerges victorious in the poll

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has implicated the former Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, in the crisis within the party's Edo state chapter.

Edo PDP claimed Wike is working against Obaseki to deliver Edo to APC. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Governor Godwin Obaseki

How Wike is linked to Edo PDP crisis

At the moment, Edo PDP is rocked with fresh crisis following the outcome of the governorship primary election held on February 22, 2024, which resulted in Asue Ighodalo becoming the party's gubernatorial candidate.

As a result, dissatisfied party members took the party to court. Justice Inyang Ekwo invalidated the primary election in a judgment that contested the exclusion of 378 delegates.

On Wednesday, the PDP appealed the judgment and insisted that Ighodalo remains the party's flagbearer in the forthcoming election.

Consequently, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) suspended Wike's ally, Dan Orbih, its national vice chairman (South-South), for allegedly sabotaging the party’s efforts in Edo state.

Wike: “He’s working for APC to take over”, PDP alleges

A member of the party NWC who pleaded anonymity, accused Wike of being behind the party’s ordeal in Edo state, The Punch reported.

He alleged that Wike is working with the suspended chieftain Orbih and the former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, to cause chaos within the party and to sabotage the party's efforts in the forthcoming election slated for September.

Speaking further, the source noted that Wike's target is Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Explaining how Wike is allegedly planning to work against Obaseki and the PDP to deliver Edo for APC, the source stated thus:

“We are deeply concerned, and the party leadership shares this concern, that some members are attempting to sabotage the party’s efforts in Edo State.

“Orbih and the former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, are not acting alone. They are working in allegiance with Nyesom Wike. The FCT Minister is doing everything possible to undermine the Governor of Edo, Godwin Obaseki, and pave the way for the APC to take control.

“Similar to the situation in Rivers State, the PDP leadership is aware that Wike is the one funding and fueling all the crises within the party in Edo State. It is high time the party took a firm stand on this issue and suspends Wike as well.”

Reacting, the PDP deputy national youth leader, Timothy Osadolor, told The Punch on Saturday, July 13, that the party leadership remains undeterred and committed to ensuring the success of the PDP’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo, in the forthcoming election.

Edo Guber: Obaseki's brother dumps PDP

In another report, Benjamin Obaseki, another prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state, has decided to leave the party.

Benjamin, who is a relative of Governor Obaseki, was a member of Ward 10 and a former official of the Oredo Local Government chapter of the party.

This was contained in a letter dated June 12, 2024, addressed to the local government chairman of the party, Obaseki expressed his resignation with deep regret.

