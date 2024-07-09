The relatives of FCT Minister Chief Nyesom Wike from the Ikwerre ethnic group declared their unwavering support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Eze Barrister Godspower Onuekwa, President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide, among others, praised the governor's development projects

Responding, the governor pledged to continue developing Rivers state, adding that he is not ungrateful to them

Port Harcourt, Rivers State—The kinsmen of FCT Minister Chief Nyesom Wike, from the Ikwerre ethnic group in Rivers State, have expressed their unwavering support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

They made their stand known during a courtesy visit to the Governor on Monday, July 8.

Wike's kinsme drum support for Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara Photo credit: Siminalayi Fubara/Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

River traditional leader vows to stop entities fighting Rivers' peace

Speaking, Eze Barrister Godspower Onuekwa, President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide, emphasized that the Ikwerre people have had their turn in governing the state and will not allow any unknown entities to disrupt the peace established by Governor Fubara, Vanguard reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Commending the governor for numerous development projects across various Local Government Areas, including those of Ikwerre, Eze Onuekwa pledged the steadfast support of the Ikwerre ethnic group to the administration.

Fubara urged to continue with good governance

Also, Eze Chike Worlu Wodo, Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, highlighted that the visit was to encourage Governor Fubara and acknowledge his capable governance, which was witnessed by all.

Eze Wodo, however, urged the governor to stay focused and undeterred, assuring him of Ikwerre's support.

Senator John Azuta Mbata also spoke, noting that Ikwerre people have governed the state for 16 years with the support of other ethnic groups.

He emphasized that it is their turn to support others in peacefully steering the state's affairs.

Azuta assured that all relevant Ikwerre leaders were present to pledge their support to Governor Fubara and ensure the administration's success.

Fubara says he's not ungrateful to Rivers people

In response, Governor Fubara asserted that he is not ungrateful and acknowledges and appreciates those who have supported him.

The Cable reported that he attributed his respectful demeanour to his upbringing and character and assured that he remains cautious in addressing the state's political turmoil.

The governor emphasized that it would have been evident to everyone long before now if he had a bad character.

Gov Fubara accused of 4 constitutional breaches

Meanwhile, in another report, the House of Assembly, led by Martins Amaewhule, has accused Governor Siminialayi Fubara of violating the 1999 Constitution.

Legit.ng reported that in a letter dated July 8, 2024, the lawmakers, who the Court of Appeal recently reinstated in Abuja, highlighted several actions the governor took that breached the Constitution.

Source: Legit.ng