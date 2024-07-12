Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara sent a strong message to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, stating he would rather resign than govern on his knees

Fubara, addressing stakeholders from Etche and Omuma LGAs, asserted that if ruling on their knees is required for loyalty, he would prefer to step down

He announced that preparations for the 2025 budget have begun, focusing on three key areas such as healthcare services, agriculture, and road construction

Port-Hacourt, River state - The Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has sent a strongly worded message to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, saying he would rather resign than rule on his knees.

Recall that Fubara and the Wike have been engaged in a protracted fight that has lasted months.

Gov Fubara and Wike as center focus of Rivers crisis Photo credit: @Naija_PR/@SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Furthermore, the governor noted that he would not make any decision that would jeopardize the progress of the state, while playing loyalty to anyone.

Fubara made this disclosure on Wednesday, July 11, when he received majior stakeholders, opinion leaders, women, and youths of Etche and Omuma Local Government Areas (LGA), at the Government House in Port Harcourt, River state.

He said:

"If the only way they will perceive us as loyal is by ruling on our knees, then I will gather my belongings and comfortably retire to my home, as it would be disastrous not only for me but for everyone in the state and future generations."

Fubara: We've began preparation for 2025 budget

Even still, the governor disclosed move by his government to have started the process of preparing the 2025 budget, The Punch reported.

Fubara outlined that the 2025 budget will prioritize three key areas, emphasizing that while more roads will be built, the main focus will be on delivering quality healthcare services to maintain the population's health.

He said:

“Let me assure you that agriculture is an area that we have promised the very special and peace-loving people of Rivers State that our 2025 budget, which we have already started preparing, will address."

Amaewhule, others seats remain vacant, says Gov Fubara

He maintained that the legislative seats of Martin Amaewhule and his associates, declared vacant on December 13, 2023, will stay vacant, Sun reported.

In his words:

"Don't worry about those delusional individuals. They think we are still unaware. Let me inform you so they can hear it wherever they are."

Governor Fubara reiterated that his administration is not in conflict with anyone and will remain thankful to those who have positively influenced his life.

Rivers caretaker chairman appoints over 300 aides

In another report, the chairperson of the caretaker committee of the Ikwerre local government Area of Rivers state, Darlington Orji, has appointed over 300 assistants.

Legit.ng reported that Orji made the appointment on 26 June a few days after Governor Siminalayi Fubara inaugurated him and 22 others as caretaker committee chairmen of the 23 LGA in the oil-rich state.

Source: Legit.ng