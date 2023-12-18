President Bola Tinubu, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state have made eight peaceful resolutions

The president was able to secure the signature of Governor Fubara, who agreed to drop all cases instituted against Wike's camp

President Tinubu reached the agreement between the minister and the governor to return peace to the statean

The Stakeholders' meeting between President Bola Tinubu, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike, Former Governor Peter Odili of Rivers and Other Stakeholders has ended with far-reaching resolutions.

The Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has agreed to withdraw all Court Cases instituted by him and his team against the members of the State House of Assembly who defected to the State House of Assembly will be withdrawn immediately.

The State House of Assembly is also to stop all impeachment proceedings against the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The meeting also agreed to recognise the leadership of the State House of Assembly as constituted under the leadership of Honourable Martin Amaewhule and the 27 defected lawmakers.

Below is the full list of the eight agreements:

All matters in court to be withdrawn immediately Impeachment proceedings to be dropped immediately Leadership of RSHA led by Martin Amaewhule to recognize 27 members who resigned from the PDP Remuneration and benefits of all members of RSHA & staff to be reinstated with no more interference with the funding of RSHA by the governor RSHA to choose where to sit and conduct legislative business without interference/hindrance from executive Governor Fubara to represent the state budget to properly constituted RSHA Names of all commissioners who resigned to be resubmitted to the House of assembly for approval No caretaker committee for LG in Rivers state; dissolution of LG administration is null and void

Source: Legit.ng