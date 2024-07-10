The governor of Rivers State Siminalayi Fubara, has declared war on the defected lawmakers led by Martins Amaewhule, who are allies of Nyesom Wike

Fubara disclosed recently that his administration has started the process of preparing the 2025 budget

Legit.ng recall that the Martins Amaewhule-led Assembly had given Governor Fubara a 7-day ultimatum to re-present the 2024 appropriation bill before him

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State said he will present the 2025 appropriation bill to the state House of Assembly, soon.

Fubara disclosed this while reacting to the seven-day ultimatum issued by members of the Rivers assembly loyal to Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Recall that Fubara assembly members and pro-Wike lawmakers were locked up in parallel sittings on Monday, a few days after the appeal court's controversial judgement.

During plenary on Monday, the 27 lawmakers asked Fubara to resubmit the state’s 2024 budget within seven days.

Fubara insists Amaewhule, others have lost seats

However, on Wednesday, July 10, Fubara said he had moved on with the 2024 budget and noted that the pro-Wike lawmakers who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have lost their seats, The Cable reported.

Governor Fubara stated this while addressing a delegation from Etche and Omuma local government areas who paid him a solidarity visit at the government house in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He told the people to ignore the calls by the Amaewhule group, saying that they are not legitimate, Channels TV reported.

Governor Fubara said he had wanted to help the Assembly members before he learnt about their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We all know how they crossed (join APC). And how did they cross? Because of our god. For them to make that mistake — they are gone, and they are gone,” Fubara said.

“When I wanted to help them — I accepted to help them because we are all one. We disagree to agree. They thought they were smart.

“What is holding them back is the declaration of their seat vacant, which was done in December 2023.

“For me, I have started preparing my budget for 2025, which I am going to present very soon.

“Don’t allow anybody to deceive you. They can come to the media and dance. When they go behind, they cry. It is the truth.”

Fubara says PDP has failed him

