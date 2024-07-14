PDP chieftain, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has reacted to the recent move by pro-Wike lawmakers against Governor Fubara

Amid the recent banter between Wike and Fubara, Akinniyi disclosed that a non-political approach is the best solution to end the crisis

Speaking to Legit.ng, Akinniyi explained what President Bola Tinubu and the PDP Elders should do to urgently address the political situation in Rivers

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, said "non-political means" is the only solution to the political crisis in Rivers state.

Akinniyi: "Pro-Wike lawmakers have lost their seats"

Akinniyi stated this while reacting to the drama between Rivers State House of Assembly members loyal to Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Recall that the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Martin Amaewhule, issued a seven-day ultimatum to Governor Siminalayi Fubara to re-present the 2024. This development fuelled the rift between Wike and Fubara.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a swift reaction, Fubara dared pro-Wike lawmakers and disclosed that his administration has started the process of preparing the 2025 budget.

Akinniyi, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, July 13, urged the PDP to support Fubara while maintaining that the embattled pro-Wike lawmakers are no longer "lawmakers in Rivers Assembly."

Solution to Rivers crisis: "Send a delegation to Wike"

Buttressing his point, Akinniyi revealed that the only solution to Rivers crisis is a non-political means. He urged the PDP to sends a delegation to Wike and also ensure Fubara is protected at all cost.

The PDP chieftain stated thus:

"For peace to reign, there must be a non-political means of solving the fracas in Rivers State. So far, the Pro-Wike Lawmakers are no longer Lawmakers in Rivers State, regardless of what is making them hopeful - temporarily.

"PDP should stand with Governor Fubara; and send a delegation to Minister Wike for possible in-house reconciliation. Gov. Fubara remains a Governor under the Umbrella of PDP and should be protected at all costs."

Rivers crisis: What Tinubu, PDP elders should do

Speaking further, Akinniyi urged the elders of the PDP to wade into the matter while leveraging on the conditions given to Fubara by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Moving forward, the PDP chieftain explained how Tinubu can calm the tension brewing in Rivers and unite Wike with his successor, Rivers Governor Fubara.

Akinniyi said:

"Well, President Tinubu did intervene some months ago and the conditions set by him were considered to some extent, so the issues on ground are for the Statesmen in Rivers State to resolve. There should be some Elders in the room who can settle the disagreement and subtle attacks. If President Tinubu wants a quick end to these crises, he should advise the Minister of the FCT, H.E. Wike to reconcile with Governor Sim Fubara and to do whatever that suits the People of Rivers State."

PDP chief lists 4 things Wike should do to stop Rivers crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the clash between pro-Wike lawmakers and Governor Fubara has further worsened the political tensions in Rivers state.

Comrade Usman Okai, a prominent figure in Nigeria and chieftain of the PDP, has advised Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara to prioritize the interest of Rivers state and make peace.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Okai listed suggestions to prevent further division, including Wike reconciling with Fubara or leaving the PDP if reconciliation fails.

Source: Legit.ng