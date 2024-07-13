The Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria (TAN) has condemned the continued presence of police at 23 LG secretariats in Rivers state

TAN described the police action as a violation of the rule of law, an affront to democracy, and an attempt to undermine the judiciary’s authority

The group called on the Inspector General of Police and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to withdraw policemen from the council secretariats and respect the court’s judgment

Port Harcourt, Rivers state—The Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria (TAN), a coalition of 1,000 civil society groups, has expressed dismay over the continued presence of police at 23 Local Government Council secretariats in Rivers state despite a court ruling nullifying the tenure elongation of the former council chairmen.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Julius Bernard, TAN described the police action as a gross violation of the rule of law, an affront to democracy, and a deliberate attempt to undermine the judiciary’s authority.

A coalition of civil society groups has condemned the continued presence of police at 23 LG secretariats in Rivers state. Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Police barricade causing loss of man-hours - TAN

Berger lamented that the police, under the guise of maintaining law and order, have become an instrument of oppression, denying workers access to their offices and causing loss of man-hours.

He noted that the state high court had nullified the amended local government law that backed the tenure elongation of the former chairmen, and the appeal court dismissed the appeals filed by Martin Amaewhule and others for lacking in merit.

Rivers crisis: TAN sends message to Tinubu, IGP

TAN called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, to immediately withdraw policemen from the council secretariats and respect the court’s judgment.

The group also urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately call the IGP to order and direct him to withdraw policemen from the council secretariats.

“We also urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call the Inspector General of Police to order and direct him to immediately withdraw policemen from the council secretariats," the statement partly read.

TAN commends Rivers govt

Meanwhile, TAN commended the Rivers state government for the swift inauguration of new caretaker chairpersons after the tenure of the last officials expired.

It also applauded Organised Labour for its bold stance in calling for the withdrawal of policemen from the council secretariats.

The group urged all well-meaning Nigerians to join them in condemning this brazen attack on democracy and the rule of law.

