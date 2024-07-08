The political crisis rocking Rivers assembly has worsened as a faction of the House issued a fresh order to Governor Sim Fubara

The faction of the assembly led by Martin Amaewhule, allies to the FCT minister Nyesom Wike has directed Governor Fubara to re-present the 2024 budget within 7 days

Legit.ng reports that the two factions of the Rivers State House of Assembly are locked up in parallel sittings on Monday, a few days after the appeal court's controversial judgement

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

On Monday, July 8, the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Martin Amaewhule, gave Governor Siminialayi Fubara a seven-day ultimatum to represent the 2024 Appropriation Bill.

Pro-Wike and pro-Fubara lawmakers lock horns in Rivers assembly on Monday. Photo credit: Sir Siminialayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Fubara told to present bill within seven days

The House resumed sitting on Monday, July 8, after the Court of Appeal judgement at the auditorium of the Assembly quarters located along Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

Legit.ng also reported that the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led led lawmakers also held its plenary on Monday at its chamber in Government House, Port-Harcourt.

As reported by The Nation, the 2024 Budget was passed by the lawmakers led by the former factional Speaker, Edison Ehie, who later resigned and was made the Chief of Staff to the governor.

The bill, which was immediately signed by the governor, had since become operational in the state.

While Martin Amaewhule led assembly threatened Fubara, the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led lawmakers loyal to the governor had in a letter by the clerk, Goodnews Gillis-West, invited a commissioner-nominee, Emmanuel Fubara, to appear before it on Monday, July 8, for screening and possible confirmation.

This recent development by the warring lawmakers in the House has further fueled the rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Wike and Fubara at at loggerheads over the leadership of Rivers state. Their rift has worsened the Rivers Assembly crisis as lawmakers pitch tents and elected their preferred speakers.

Martin Amaewhule-led assembly members in Rivers are loyal to Wike.

Fubara says PDP has failed him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Fubara expressed disappointment with the PDP, citing the party’s failure to meet his expectations in the state.

He made the remarks during a meeting on Wednesday, July 26, at the government house in Port Harcourt with the Senate Committee on Privatisation, led by Senator Orji Kalu.

Source: Legit.ng