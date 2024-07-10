Since the beginning of President Bola Tinubu's administration, the National Assembly has appeared working toward making a significant change in the constitutional amendment process, particularly the creation of new states in the southern part of the country.

Though there has been a constitutional amendment since the return of democracy in 1999, the tenth national assembly seemed to be making moves to make a big difference and set big records with the agitation for the creation of new states.

List of proposed new states in Nigeria Photo Credit: @DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Twitter

The federal government, on its part, was also moving to set some records that Nigerians will forever point to as President Tinubu's legacies, such as the Lagos to Calabar coastal highway and the move for local government autonomy.

If all these could be achieved within the space of one term, four years of Tinubu's administration, then the tenth assembly and the president would have something to be remembered for, considering the fact that most of these things were last done by the military.

Seven new states have been proposed at the national assembly, both in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Below are the new states:

Oke-Ogun state

The proposed Oke-Ogun state will be carved out of the present Oyo State. It comprises 12 local government areas, which are: Olorunsogo, Irepo, Oorerelope, Ogbomosho North, Ogbomosho South, Saki-East, Saki-West, Atisbo, Itesiwaju, Iwajowa, Kajola, and Iseyin.

The bill for the creation of the Oke-Ogun, Ijebu and Ife-Ijesha states was sponsored by Honourable Oluwole Oke, a lawmaker representing the people of Obokun/Oriade federal constituency in Osun state, is the chairman of the House Committee on the Judiciary.

Ijebu State

Like the Oke-Ogun state, Ijebu State was also sponsored by Honourable Oke in the lower chamber. Ijebu State, as proposed, will be carved out of the present Ogun State. It comprises nine local government areas: Ijebu East, Ijebu North-East, Ijebu Ode, Ikenne, Odogbolu, Ogun Waterside, Remo North, Sagamu, and some parts of the Ogun State capital, Abeokuta (partially).

The proposed Ijebu State is situated in the southwestern part of Nigeria, bordering Lagos State to the west and Ondo State to the east. The region is known for its rich cultural heritage, historical significance, and economic importance.

Source: Legit.ng