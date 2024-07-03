On Tuesday, July 2, the House of Representatives held the first reading of the bill seeking to create Etiti state in the Southeast geopolitical zone. Simultaneously, the Senate had the first reading of the bill seeking to create Adada state in the same region.

Five lawmakers sponsored the bill: Miriam Onuoha, Chinwe Nnabuife, Amobi Ogah, Anayo Onwuegbu, and Kama Nkemkama. The Etiti state will be created from the five current states in the southeast: Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, and Imo.

According to The Punch, the proposed state will have its governor, legislature, and judiciary, which will be responsible for governing the state and making laws.

The creation of Etiti State is still subject to approval by the National Assembly and the President of Nigeria.

If approved, Etiti State will become the 37th state in Nigeria and the 6th state in the Southeast geopolitical zone.

How Etiti State will be created

Etiti State will be a new state created from existing states in the Southeast geopolitical zone. The National Assembly is still considering the proposal.

The state will be carved out of five existing states: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo. This means that some local government areas from these states will be merged to form the new state.

How many local governments will Etiti have?

The proposed state will comprise 11 local government areas, which will be taken from the five parent states. This will give the state a significant population and land area.

The local government areas are Isuikwuato and Umu-Nneochi (Abia), Orumba North and Orumba South (Anambra), Ivo and Ohaozara (Ebonyi), Aninri, Agwu, and Oji River (Enugu), and Okigwe and Onuimo (Imo).

What is the capital of Etiti state?

Lokpanta, a town in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, may serve as the capital of Etiti State. This town was chosen due to its central location and accessibility.

Etiti State will promote economic development

The creation of Etiti State is expected to boost economic development in the region. The state's government will focus on developing the area's natural resources and infrastructure.

Etiti State and Igbo culture and identity

Etiti State will serve as a hub for Igbo culture and identity. The state will promote and preserve the Igbo language, traditions, and customs and will provide a sense of belonging for the Igbo people.

Lawyer reacts to state creation debate

Joe Abah, a Nigerian international legal practitioner, expressed optimism that the state would come to reality. He tweeted:

"If Etiti State were created, in my lifetime, I would have come from Eastern Region, East Central State, Imo State, Abia State, Ebonyi State and then Etiti State. I hope the Bill passes."

See his tweet here:

