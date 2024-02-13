Oluwole Oke, a lawmaker in the house of representatives, has sponsored a bill that would establish three more states in Nigeria

In a letter forwarded to the clerk of the house, the bill sought to create Oke-Ogun, Ijebu and Ife Ijesa states, while listing their capitals and the number of local governments

If the bill scaled through and was passed into law, the southwest will become the region with the highest number of states in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - A House of Representatives member, Oluwole Oke, is set to propose a bill to create three states in the southwest geopolitical zones.

Oke, a lawmaker representing the people of Obokun/Oriade federal constituency in Osun state, is the chairman of the house committee on judiciary.

Nigeria's new states to be created

According to The Cable, the bill sought to amend the first schedule, part I of the constitution to establish new states.

The new states are:

Oke-Ogun Ijebu Ife-Ijesa

According to the draft bill, Oke-Ogun state will have Iseyin as its capital city and 12 local governments, The Punch reported.

Ijebu state, if created, will have Ijebu Ode as its capital, with at least nine local governments, while the Ife Ijesa state will consist of 11 LGAs, and its capital will be Ile-Ife.

Can new states be created in Nigeria?

The bill was addressed to the house of representatives' clerk, dated February 6, and was expected to be listed for first reading.

If the lawmakers allowed the bill to scale through and passed into law, the southwest will become the region with the highest number of states in Nigeria.

Recall that the military creates the current 36 states in Nigeria, and the national assembly is currently amending the 1999 constitutions.

Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the house of representatives, had in January 2023 disclosed that the ongoing constitutional amendment would be completed by December 2025.

Reps move to create 47 higher institutions

Legit.ng earlier reported that the House of Representatives is currently considering about 47 bills, which are at the second reading, to establish new federal universities across the country.

An order paper of the house also revealed that there are 56 bills to create federal medical centres in different parts of the country.

The lawmakers are also looking toward establishing vocational and skill acquisition, cancer research, and entrepreneurship centres nationwide.

