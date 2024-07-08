Global site navigation

Local editions

Tension as Hyena Escapes From Jos Wildlife Park In Plateau
Nigeria

Tension as Hyena Escapes From Jos Wildlife Park In Plateau

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • There is tension in Dong Community of Jos North local government Area of Plateau state after the unthinkable happened
  • A hyena escaped from the community wildlife park on Sunday, July 7, 2024, causing serious panic among residents
  • The General Manager of Plateau State Tourism Corporation, Chuwang Pwajok, gave an update on the incident on Monday, July 8

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Jos, Plateau state - A hyena has escaped from a local wildlife park in Dong Community of Jos North local government Area of Plateau state.

The wide animal was said to have escaped from its enclosure at the community wildlife park on Sunday, July 7.

Hyena escapes from Jos Wildlife Park
The Plateau State Tourism Corporation said efforts were underway to track the escaped hyena. Note: Photo used only for illustration purposes Photo credit: Sylvain CORDIER/Gamma-Rapho
Source: Getty Images

As reported by The Nation, the incident has triggered panic among residents of Dong and nearby State and Federal Low-Cost estates.

Read also

Tears as 20-year-old Airforce cadet who died in popular Abia hotel pool laid to rest

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The General Manager of Plateau State Tourism Corporation, Chuwang Pwajok, said efforts were underway to track the escaped hyena.

Pwajok denied the hyena escaped because of hunger and starvation.

“The effort has been ongoing since yesterday all through today, and the report reaching me at the Jos Wildlife unit has it clearly that the animal, the expectation at least, will not wander off far from its abode because It hasn’t been acclimatised to the surrounding environment and all it knows is the Jos Wildlife Park.
“You know the park is quite a huge span of land and all hands are on the deck in trying to locate the animal and lure it back into its enclosure.

9-year-old lion kills staff on OAU campus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a staff of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Olabode Olawuyi, was killed by a lion in the university's zoological garden in Ile-Ife, Osun state

Read also

Tragedy as engine roller kills steel company worker in Ogun, police react

Abiodun Olanrewaju, the spokesperson of the university, disclosed the incident in a statement on Monday, February 19. According to Olanrewaju, Olawuyi was attacked while feeding the lion, an activity he had done for over nine years.

Olawuyi, until his death, was a veterinary technologist who had been in charge of the OAU zoological garden for over a decade.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel