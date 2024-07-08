There is tension in Dong Community of Jos North local government Area of Plateau state after the unthinkable happened

A hyena escaped from the community wildlife park on Sunday, July 7, 2024, causing serious panic among residents

The General Manager of Plateau State Tourism Corporation, Chuwang Pwajok, gave an update on the incident on Monday, July 8

Jos, Plateau state - A hyena has escaped from a local wildlife park in Dong Community of Jos North local government Area of Plateau state.

The wide animal was said to have escaped from its enclosure at the community wildlife park on Sunday, July 7.

As reported by The Nation, the incident has triggered panic among residents of Dong and nearby State and Federal Low-Cost estates.

The General Manager of Plateau State Tourism Corporation, Chuwang Pwajok, said efforts were underway to track the escaped hyena.

Pwajok denied the hyena escaped because of hunger and starvation.

“The effort has been ongoing since yesterday all through today, and the report reaching me at the Jos Wildlife unit has it clearly that the animal, the expectation at least, will not wander off far from its abode because It hasn’t been acclimatised to the surrounding environment and all it knows is the Jos Wildlife Park.

“You know the park is quite a huge span of land and all hands are on the deck in trying to locate the animal and lure it back into its enclosure.

