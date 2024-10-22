The recent arrest of Bobrisky by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has been condemned by a human rights lawyer, Festus Ogun

The recent arrest of Nigerian internet personality and cross-dresser, Bobrisky, by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has sparked widespread condemnation, with a prominent human rights lawyer, Festus Ogun calling the action arbitrary and unconstitutional.

Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky was detained while attempting to leave the country, and was reportedly flagged as a “person of interest over recent issues of public concern.”

Human rights lawyer speaks on why Bobrisky's arrest illegal

Similarly, Legit.ng recalls that the the socialite was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the late hours of Wednesday, April 3, 2024, for his alleged abuse of the naira, and the other two counts involving alleged money laundering.

No legal basis for Bobrisky's arrest, says Lawyer

However, reacting to the recent arrest in a statement shared via his X handle, Ogun slammed the NIS for what he described as an unlawful act.

"Denying a Nigerian citizen the right to leave the country without a legal basis is entirely wrongful and violates fundamental rights," the lawyer stated.

He further questioned the absence of any charges against Bobrisky, highlighting that there was no clear offence that would justify the arrest, Leadership reported.

He asked:

“What exactly is the crime allegedly committed by Bobrisky? There is no pending charge against him, so what legal justification does the NIS have to deny his freedom of movement and personal liberty as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution?"

Lawyer raises concerns over precedent for civil liberties

The lawyer expressed deep concern over the potential dangers of such arbitrary actions by the authorities.

"If the NIS is allowed to get away with this, the Nigerian state may begin using similar tactics to restrict the freedom of journalists, activists, and outspoken citizens under the guise of them being ‘persons of interest.’ This is a dangerous precedent that we must not allow," he warned.

He urged Nigerians to be vigilant and to resist any attempts by the government to curtail citizens’ rights without due process.

See the statement below:

EFCC takes action on N15m allegations

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC's chairman, Ola Olukoyode, has ordered an immediate investigation into Very Dark Man's (VDM) allegation against some commission officers.

In a trending video, VDM played a trending voice call of Idris Okunleye, aka Bobrisky, an ex-convict who accused the EFCC officials of collecting an N15 million bribe to strike out his case.

