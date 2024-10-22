The PDP National Working Committee members loyal to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike are supporting reportedly Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde for the 2027 presidential election

The Pro-Wike PDP bigwigs and chieftains are said to have dumped Atiku Abubakar and are searching for Makinde's running mate in the north

Some PDP chieftains who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed the reason for dumping Atiku for Makinde

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Several bigwigs and chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, have reportedly dumped Atiku Abubakar for Oyo state governor ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The PDP National Working Committee members loyal to Wike have begun pushing for the candidacy of Makinde to truncate the ambition of Atiku.

They accused Atiku for bungling their biggest chance to return to power in 2023. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde/Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The plan is to stop the PDP from conceding the ticket to Atiku, who they lamented has become a ‘serial contestant.’

As reported by The Punch, some PDP chieftains admitted that they were yet to forgive Atiku for bungling their biggest chance to return to power in 2023.

They claimed Atiku’s refusal to support the resignation of the immediate-past national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu as demanded by the aggrieved five governors caused the PDP the 2023 election.

“Just because of Ayu, you sacrificed five governors. There was no way those five governors would not have changed the story for us. We lost the presidential election by less or a little over one million votes."

The pro-Wike bigwigs also feared that Atiku may no longer be a sellable candidate in 2027 because of his age.

The reason they are backing a younger and more vibrant candidate like Makinde.

“That is why we are seeking a way out. Nobody can just be coming and using the PDP to experiment every four years. For now, we are supporting Seyi Makinde. Let this aspiration go to the South West this time. Makinde has shown capacity. He is a Christian and a Southerner."

Makinde to challenge Tinubu in 2027?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Makinde urged supporters pushing him to contest the 2027 presidential election against President Bola Tinubu to remain calm.

The second-term governor of the PDP emphasized that he could speak for himself and would push his ambition when it was time.

Makinde then urged Nigerians to resist any attempt to turn Nigeria into one state and reflected on his political journey so far.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng