The former vice-chairman of the APC in the north-west, Salihu Lukman, has explained why Atiku Abubakar and top Nigerian politicians should form a strong alliance

In a statement released on Sunday, Lukman proposed a coalition among top political bigwigs and noted that they need to rescue Nigeria from Tinubu and the ruling APC whom he described as a party that has legitimised corruption

Lukman, who just resigned from the ruling APC, insisted that the APC chieftain must bury their presidential ambition and focus on pushing for a better Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Ahead of the 2027 general election, Salihu Lukman, the immediate past national vice chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on Atiku Abubakar, former governors Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Rotimi Amaechi to form an alliance to defeat the ruling party.

Atiku, Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Lukman made this call in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, July 7, in Abuja.

The APC chieftain also listed in the proposed merger, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former governors Nasir El-Rufai, Rauf Aregbesola, Kayode Fayemi and Ibikunle Amosun, among other political leaders.

Lukman in the statement, said building the kind of united front capable of moving Nigerian democracy forward require selflessness on the part of top Nigerian political leaders.

While lamenting the current situation of the country under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government, Lukman noted that the ruling party in Nigeria has failed to fulfill its promise made to Nigerians.

Speaking further, he noted that Tinubu promised to provide the needed leadership to fight corruption but the APC government under his watch has legitimised higher level of corruption in the country.

Buttressing his point, Lukman added that the ruling party led by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has legitimised the phenomenon of ‘state capture’ virtually at all levels.

Advising Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso and others on what to do, Lukman said:

"Any new united political front should gain some measure of high acceptability in virtually all parts of the country. The requirement for high acceptability from all sections of the country should humble all political leaders in the country, especially Alh. Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi not to exploit the need for such a united front by imposing their Presidential ambitions. In the same vein, other APC leaders such as Prof. Osinbajo, Chief Amaechi, Dr. Fayemi, Mal. El-Rufai, Sen. Amosu, etc. (APC political orphans) who in one way or the other have ambitions to become Nigeria’s President must bury such ambitions, at least not during the negotiation to form the united political front."

