The Senate passed the bill seeking the creation of Adada state for the first reading on Tuesday, July 2. The House of Representatives also discussed the creation of Etiti state in the Southeast region.

The bill, titled "Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2024 (SB. 482)," proposed by Senator Okey Ezea of the Labour Party, Enugu North, sought to amend Section 3 (1) and the First Schedule, Part 1 of Nigeria's Constitution.

The proposed state would comprise the existing Enugu North Senatorial District, which includes Igbo-Eze North, Igbo-Eze South, Udenu, Nsukka, Igga and Uzo-Uwani local government areas. Adada State would have its capital in Nsukka, a major urban centre in Enugu State.

However, there are some major facts you need to know about the proposed Adada state in the southeast region. Below are the five facts you should know:

When was Adada state first proposed?

The push for an Adada state dates back to 1983. Over the decades, various committees and national conferences have recognized the legitimacy of this demand, reflecting its deep historical roots and the people's persistent desire for it.

Yunusa Kaltungo, a federal lawmaker from Bauchi state, first made the proposal in 1983, citing Nigeria's imbalance in state creation, particularly in the southeast.

The request was also presented before the Mbanefo Panel on State and Local Government Creation and Boundary Adjustment in 1996.

The creation of an Adada state was also unanimously accepted at the 2005 confab, which was held during former President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration.

Will creation of Adada state be geographically balanced?

The Southeast currently has the fewest states in Nigeria. Creating the Adada state would ensure more equitable representation and address the long-standing imbalance in state distribution within the country.

This is because the Southeast currently has five states, compared to other regions, which have six states each.

What is the economic viability of Adada state?

Adada is endowed with fertile land suitable for agriculture, including crops like cassava, yam, and rice. Additionally, the region has oil and gas reserves, which could provide substantial revenue and drive economic growth.

The proposed state capital, Nsukka, is Nigeria's oldest and biggest local government. It served as a district head during the colonial era and was the only of its kind that was yet to become a state capital.

What is the tourism potential of Adada?

The proposed Adada state boasts numerous natural attractions, such as lakes, springs, and waterfalls. These sites hold significant potential for tourism development, which could enhance the local economy and create jobs.

The region is home to numerous natural attractions, including the picturesque Nsukka Hills, the scenic Udenu Hills, and the majestic Aku Mountains.

Tourists can experience the warm hospitality of the Adada people by visiting numerous festivals and events, such as the annual Nsukka Cultural Festival, which showcases the region's rich cultural heritage. The state is also home to several historical sites, including the Nsukka Museum, which houses a collection of artefacts and relics that tell the story of the region's history and culture.

Does Adada state have political backing?

Both the Enugu State Government and the Enugu State House of Assembly have demonstrated strong support for the creation of Adada state. This political backing is crucial for advancing the proposal and garnering broader national support.

Unlike other requests for state creation in Nigeria, Adada state is receiving political backing from its mother state, Enugu.

