The political crisis in Rivers state has intensified, with some stakeholders advising Governor Siminalayi Fubara to leave the PDP

This followed a judgment of the Court of Appeal that gave an upper hand to the pro-Nyesom Wike faction

Political commentator Franklin Ntekim and human rights activist Solomon Lenu believe that Fubara cannot win elections while remaining in the PDP, citing the party’s lack of support for him

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The political crisis rocking Rivers state has taken a new dimension as some stakeholders asked Governor Siminalayi Fubara to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This follows the judgment of the Court of Appeal Court in Abuja, which gave some degree of reprieve to the pro-Nyesome Wike group, Martins Amaewhule and 26 other Assembly members.

Though Governor Fubara said he is not worried by the court judgment, there are fears that the pro-Wike faction may have gained the upper hand with the verdict.

Rivers crisis: Why Fubara should dump PDP

Following the development, Franklin Ntekim, a political commentator in Rivers state, has advised Governor Fubara to leave the PDP.

According to Ntekim, the PDP has failed to show support for the embattled governor.

“It is obvious that he (Fubara) does not enjoy the support of the party. It is also clear that the FCT minister must have won the party for himself and thereby made the PDP in the state to be toxic to the governor. I want him to leave the PDP," Vanguard quoted Ntekim as saying.

The political commentator also accused former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of refusing to show solidarity with Fubara.

"I also don’t see why the former Vice President and the Presidential candidate of the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has refused to visit the Governor in the face of the battles he is going through. It is very difficult to believe. It clearly shows a party that does not care for its own but dances to the whims and caprices of a single man," he added.

Fubara can’t win election with PDP - Lenu

Solomon Lenu, a human rights activist, also commented on the call for Fubara to exit the PDP.

“He (Fubara) cannot win any election in the state if he remains in the PDP to conduct the LG election in October. The state chairman of the PDP is the minister’s loyalist. Remember that he refused to attend the stakeholders meeting last Monday by the state electoral commission, RSIEC. My fear is that the party may not give the tickets to the Governor’s candidates for the election," Lenu said.

He advised Fubara to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) or Accord Party.

"I will not want him to make the mistake of going to the Labour Party because its national leadership has been bought over by certain powerful forces in Abuja," Lenu said.

Labour Party reacts

Meanwhile, the Rivers state chairman of the Labour Party, Hilda Dokubo, said the party’s doors in the state were open for Governor Fubara if he was willing to join.

"Anywhere the Governor chooses to go, Rivers’ people will go with him. They will support him. If he comes to my party, we will gladly welcome him," he said.

Fubara says PDP has failed him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Fubara expressed disappointment with the PDP, citing the party’s failure to meet his expectations in the state.

He made the remarks during a meeting on Wednesday, July 26, at the government house in Port Harcourt with the Senate Committee on Privatisation, led by Senator Orji Kalu.

