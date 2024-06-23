A public commentator, Segun Akinleye, has described the Rivers state crisis as "unfortunate"

In an interview with Legit.ng, Akinleye said the strategy used by the PDP in the 2023 general elections contributed to the current feud between Nyesom Wike and Governor Sim Fubara

The oil-rich Rivers state has been entangled in a political crisis since October 2024 because of a disagreement over the control of the political structure between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, who is now the FCT minister

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and public journalism in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A political analyst, Segun Akinleye, has explained "the chains of illegality sweeping over Rivers state".

Akinleye, in an interview with Legit.ng, asserted that the present political crisis in the prominent south-south state is "a result of 2023 where Wike showed that 'anything goes'".

The political crisis rocking Rivers state has not died down. Photo credits: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Rivers: 'Fubara learnt from the best' - Akinleye

He called on all political stakeholders in Rivers state to call everybody to order for the sake of peace.

He said:

“Without going too far, let's revisit the last election in Rivers and the irregularities that were witnessed. Let's try and take it from there. The former governor and current minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, unleashed terror on the people of Rivers. The current governor of Rivers, Fubara, was the accountant general of the state and Wike's ally. He witnessed first-hand how his then-boss used the power of a sitting governor in his favour. Now, he is using exactly the same to fight Wike. I would say he learned from the 'best' in that regard."

On the legality of the chairmen for the 23 local government areas (LGAs) of the state overstaying their tenure, Akinleye said Fubara is right with his decision to remove the local council bosses.

The analyst continued:

"The court, on May 21, nullified tenure extension for Rivers LG chairmen. So, by law, they have ceased to be chairmen of their various LGAs.

"The court also declared the local government law No. 2 of 2024, which extended the tenure of local government chairmen by six months after the expiration of their tenure, as invalid - inconsistent with the 1999 constitution and Section 9 (1) of Rivers state law No. 5 of 2018 which fixed three years for local government chairmen and councillors.

"So, staying a day more in office is itself an illegality. Now, you can see that illegality in the state didn't just start. It is a result of 2023 where Wike showed that 'anything goes.'"

Furthermore, Akinleye stated that for the chairmen to have refused to leave office after the expiration of their tenure means that they had Wike's backing.

He continued:

"In 2023, leading to the general elections, Wike was everywhere abusing his party chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; and everyone else not on his side.

"The former chairman of Ikwerre LG, Samuel Nwanosike, was also abusing the Governor of Rivers state, Fubara, openly. So, you can see the footprints of Wike in all this."

More to read on Rivers crisis

Wike blasted for attacking Fubara

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a civil society group, New Rivers Agenda, said citizens in the state did not make mistakes voting for Governor Fubara.

The president of the group, Johnson Zinaka, accused the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike of trying to play God in the affairs of Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng