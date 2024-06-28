For a while now, the good people of Rivers State have been robbed of good governance and peace following the political crisis rocking the oil-rich region

Despite President Bola Tinubu's intervention, the rift between Nyesom Wike, the current minister of the FCT and Governor Sim Fubara has worsened

Dame Patience Jonathan in her reaction to the ongoing political tension requested Wike and Fubara to allow peace to reign so that the current administration can run smoothly without interference

Amid the crisis rocking Rivers, Patience Jonathan, a former First Lady, has urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state and Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to give peace a chance.

Wike, Fubara's rift: Patience Jonathan makes 1 request

The wife of former President made the request at the 60th anniversary of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) international colloquium in Abuja on Thursday, June 27.

Speaking at the programme, the former first lady urged the warring parties to allow the present administration of Rivers state to run smoothly without interference, Channels TV reported.

Why Wike and Fubara are fighting

Rivers has been embroiled in a crisis following the fallout of former Governor Wike and his preferred successor, Governor Fubara. The duo are at loggerheads over the control of the oil-rich state.

While Fubara survived an impeachment move by lawmakers loyal to Wike. The oil-rich state has made headlines in recent months owing to the crisis.

On Tuesday, a substance believed to be dynamite went off near the Presidential Hotel axis of the Aba Expressway in Port Harcourt causing panic in the area. The state government later said it had arrested the suspect who detonated the explosive.

Reacting, Fubara linked Wike to the alleged bombing. He disclosed that the youths were hired to engage in a protest to demand for extension of tenure of former local government chairmen, who had served out their statutory three-year term and further create tension in the state.

Rivers crisis: Fubara says PDP has failed him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara expressed disappointment with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the party’s failure to meet his and his supporters’ expectations in the state.

He made these remarks during a meeting on Wednesday, July 26, at the government house in Port Harcourt with the Senate Committee on Privatisation, led by Senator Orji Kalu.

Fubara, elected on the PDP platform a year ago, acknowledged Senator Abba Moro, a former Minister of Interior and PDP leader. However, he humorously stated he would not adhere to party protocols due to their perceived letdown.

