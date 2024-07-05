Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Fubara Breaks Silence as Appeal Court Nullifies Order Sacking Ex Rivers Speaker, Others
Politics

BREAKING: Fubara Breaks Silence as Appeal Court Nullifies Order Sacking Ex Rivers Speaker, Others

by  Ridwan Adeola 2 min read

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance, politics, and elections in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Sim Fubara, the governor of Rivers, has said the appeal court's judgement that recognised Martins Amaewhule and 24 other lawmakers as the speaker and members of the state house of assembly should not worry people of the state.

Speaking on Friday, July 5, during the inspection of the reconstruction of the zonal hospital project at Bori town, headquarters of Khana local government area (LGA), Fubara declared that concerning the Rivers state political crisis, "the worst is over".

Appeal Court judgement: Fubara breaks silence on reinstatement of pro-Wike lawmakers
Governor Sim Fubara has said he is not worried by a recent appeal court judgement which returned 25 lawmakers to the state house of assembly. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara
Source: Facebook

Fubara not worried about appeal court judgement

The Nation quoted Fubara as saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read also

Pro-Fubara Assembly heads to Supreme Court as appeal court refuses to sack Wike lawmakers

“I want to assure everyone of you and the good people of Rivers state, that we are not deterred.
"We have made our promises, we will continue to give you good governance, no matter how difficult it is.
“But, like I said before, the worst is over. We are moving on to ensure that we continue to provide what is needed for the development of our state.”

Oko-Jumbo-led Rivers assembly disagrees with court

Meanwhile, the speaker of the group affected by the pronouncement on Thursday, July 4, Victor Oko-Jumbo, during a plenary on Friday, July 5, said that he and his members believed that the court erred in its decision.

As reported by Channels Television, Oko-Jumbo and his loyalists might approach the Supreme Court.

He said:

“We strongly believe that the court of appeal was in error when it held that the Rivers state high court lacked the Jurisdiction to hear and determine suit no. PHC/1512/CS/2024.

Read also

Lagos police take down 9-man armed group in intense confrontation

“Accordingly, we have instructed our lawyers and they have filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Nigeria challenging the judgement of the court of appeal delivered on the 4th day of July 2024.”

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola avatar

Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel