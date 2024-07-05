BREAKING: Fubara Breaks Silence as Appeal Court Nullifies Order Sacking Ex Rivers Speaker, Others
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Sim Fubara, the governor of Rivers, has said the appeal court's judgement that recognised Martins Amaewhule and 24 other lawmakers as the speaker and members of the state house of assembly should not worry people of the state.
Speaking on Friday, July 5, during the inspection of the reconstruction of the zonal hospital project at Bori town, headquarters of Khana local government area (LGA), Fubara declared that concerning the Rivers state political crisis, "the worst is over".
Fubara not worried about appeal court judgement
The Nation quoted Fubara as saying:
“I want to assure everyone of you and the good people of Rivers state, that we are not deterred.
"We have made our promises, we will continue to give you good governance, no matter how difficult it is.
“But, like I said before, the worst is over. We are moving on to ensure that we continue to provide what is needed for the development of our state.”
Oko-Jumbo-led Rivers assembly disagrees with court
Meanwhile, the speaker of the group affected by the pronouncement on Thursday, July 4, Victor Oko-Jumbo, during a plenary on Friday, July 5, said that he and his members believed that the court erred in its decision.
As reported by Channels Television, Oko-Jumbo and his loyalists might approach the Supreme Court.
He said:
“We strongly believe that the court of appeal was in error when it held that the Rivers state high court lacked the Jurisdiction to hear and determine suit no. PHC/1512/CS/2024.
“Accordingly, we have instructed our lawyers and they have filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Nigeria challenging the judgement of the court of appeal delivered on the 4th day of July 2024.”
