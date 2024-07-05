G-60 lawmakers at the National Assembly urged the Inspector General of Police to stop supporting Nyesom Wike’s involvement in the Rivers State

The spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, accused the IGP of neglecting rising political tensions in Rivers state

Despite the Court of Appeal’s ruling on jurisdiction, the G-60 lawmakers insisted that seats of pro-Wike dismissed lawmakers in Rivers state remain vacant

FCT, Abuja—On Thursday, July 4, a group of 60 lawmakers in the House of Representatives, known as the G-60 lawmakers, urged Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun to cease supporting Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike’s involvement in the political crisis in Rivers state.

Furthermore, the lawmakers criticized the Court of Appeal’s Thursday ruling that dismissed an injunction preventing Martin Amaewhule and 24 others from acting as lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Over 60 rep members call on the Inspector General of Police to take needed action in Rivers state

You would recall that a Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt barred the State Assembly Speaker and 24 others aligned with Wike from functioning as lawmakers on May 10, 2024.

Speaking at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, the reps’ spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, accused Egbetokun of neglecting the escalating political tension in the oil-rich state, The Punch reported.

He said:

"Why hasn't the IGP arrested those who brought dynamite to a peaceful protest against supporters of Wike?

"Why is the IGP seemingly backing the FCT Minister by not reining in those who are disregarding laws and order in the state just because one individual instructed them to?

"We urge the IGP to act impartially and refrain from supporting Wike's supporters solely because of his position as the FCT Minister."

Reps react to appellate court’s verdict

The group, however, refused to accept the appellate court’s decision, maintaining that the seats of the Rivers lawmakers loyal to Wike, who were dismissed, remain empty, Daily Independent reported.

Ugochinyere clarified that the Appellate Court’s decision primarily focused on jurisdictional matters.

He said:

"Today's ruling by the Court of Appeal (Thursday) should not be misinterpreted. The seats of the Rivers lawmakers dismissed for supporting Wike remain unoccupied, as the Appeal Court did not rule on the legality of their defection or declare their seats vacant.

"The Appeal Court specifically emphasized that only the Federal High Court has jurisdiction to determine the legality of defections, thus overturning the proceedings of the Rivers High Court."

Group reacts to court order restraining pro-Wike lawmakers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Democratic Coalition (NDC) reacted to the judgement of the appeal court that voided the order restraining 25 pro-Wike lawmakers from parading themselves.

The group said the appellate court has now created new complications with the judicial precedence it has set.

The coalition’s executive director, Dr Samson Iroegbunam, said the judgment would not stand the test of time.

Source: Legit.ng