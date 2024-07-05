Details of the meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship election in Edo state, Monday Okpebholo in Edo state has emerged

Former Edo state governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, said the APC delegation met with President Tinubu to update him on the party's campaign

Oshiomhole dismissed allegations that the APC was responsible for the Edo PDP primary election crisis

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had a closed-door meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship election in Edo state, Monday Okpebholo, his running mate, Dennis Idahosa and other party leaders at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former governor of the state, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh led the delegation to the Aso Rock on Friday, July 5.

The meeting came barely 24 hours after a federal high court in Abuja nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election which produced Asue Ighodalo as its candidate.

Oshiomhole disclosed that the APC delegation visited President Tinubu to give him an update on the APC campaigns going on in Edo state ahead of the September governorship election.

As reported by The Punch the former governor said:

“We went with the candidate and the running mate to give the president an update.

“He is the leader of the party. We gave him an update on the campaigns going on, what we are doing and the fact that we are harvesting more are more people every day.”

Oshiomhole dismissed allegations that the PDP primary election crisis was caused by the APC, The Nation reports.

“The fact that there had been division in Edo before their primaries and after their primaries is an open secret, and the issues in dispute are also very open. The PDP legacy group complained that the man they gave their master bedroom has completely chased them out of the building and now they’re under the rain and as we speak they are still trying to settle."

