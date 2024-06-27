Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State expressed disappointment with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),

The governor highlighted the party’s failure to meet expectations of him and his supporters in the state

Fubara addressed recent political turmoil, including a failed explosive detonation near the Presidential Hotel in Port Harcourt

Port-Hacourt - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State expressed disappointment with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the party’s failure to meet his and his supporters’ expectations in the state.

He made these remarks during a meeting on Wednesday, July 26, at the government house in Port Harcourt with the Senate Committee on Privatisation, led by Senator Orji Kalu.

Governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, expressed disappointment on PDP Photo credit: Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Twitter

Fubara, elected on the PDP platform a year ago, acknowledged Senator Abba Moro, a former Minister of Interior and PDP leader. However, he humorously stated he would not adhere to party protocols due to their perceived letdown.

Fubara emphasized that he and his supporters in are now functioning as a movement dedicated to defending democracy rather than as traditional party members, as reported by Channels Television.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Governor Fubara addressed the recent political turmoil in the state following the failed explosive detonation near the Presidential Hotel in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, June 25.

The incident involved an unidentified man attempting to target the hotel where high-profile individuals, including the Senate committee members, were staying, Vanguard reported.

The police subsequently apprehended the man. Governor Fubara suggested the incident was intended to justify calls for a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Fubara: State offenders should be dealt with

Fubara also questioned why the law appeared ineffective or inactive in dealing with offenders, suggesting that specific individuals seemed to wield influence beyond legal constraints in agitations.

He noted that there had been no precedent in the country where extending the tenure of former local government chairpersons had been contentious.

Fubara clarified that his actions were defensive rather than combative. They were aimed at safeguarding the state from threats and protecting the interests of Rivers State supporters against those who act as if they control the lives of others.

Fubara speaks on attempted bombing of Port-Harcourt hotel

In a related development, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has alleged that the recent unsuccessful attempt to detonate an explosive device at the Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt was orchestrated by individuals seeking to provoke a state of emergency.

Legit.ng reported that the governor said his actions are defensive, aimed at safeguarding the state from external threats and protecting its citizens' autonomy.

The protest was in support of police presence at the 23 local government area secretariats amid a crisis over local government leadership in the state.

The main suspect involved in the failed detonation outside Hotel Presidential during a protest was apprehended and is currently receiving medical attention at the State University Teaching Hospital.

Source: Legit.ng