The Pro-Democracy Coalition of Nigeria (PDCN) has faulted the appeal court's judgement setting aside the order restraining pro-Wike lawmakers in Rivers Assembly

The group in a statement on Thursday by Comrade Jack Thomas, condemned the court's judgement delivered in favour of Wike's lawmakers and against Governor Sim Fubara

The group urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, to investigate the reasons behind the court's decision to upturn the sack of the lawmakers as well as the transfer of cases

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

On Thursday, July 4, the Pro-Democracy Coalition of Nigeria (PDCN), rejected the Court of Appeal's ruling on the defection case involving 25 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who were loyal to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Group rejects court's judgment in favour of the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Facebook

Recall that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Thursday, set aside the order restraining the pro-Nyesom Wike lawmakers from parading themselves as members of the Rivers Assembly.

The Appeal Court also ruled that all activities executed by Honourable Oko Jumbo, Speaker loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara are null and void.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reacting, in a statement signed by its president, Comrade Jack Thomas, the group described the court's decision to nullify the expulsion of the lawmakers as a "black market judgment" that disregarded established legal precedent.

"We are absolutely discontented and dismayed by the judgment of the Appellate Court," he said.

"The ruling totally disregarded established legal precedent and has further exposed the failings of the Appellate Court in preserving constitutional democracy and the rights of citizens."

"In Atiku Abubakar vs Attorney General of the Federation (2007), the Supreme Court held that defection from one party to another is only justified in cases of division, factionalisation, or fragmentation within the original party.

"Similarly, in Adetunde and the Labour Party, the Supreme Court ruled that a legislator cannot decamp and remain a member of a legislative house without showing division in their party."

Rivers Assembly crisis: "Court's judgement, a charade"

The group further described the ruling as "a charade" and called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, to investigate the reasons behind the transfer of cases and ensure that the Supreme Court corrects the judgment.

"This is a sad day for democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria," Thomas added. "Nigerians must hold the courts responsible for the rise of tyranny in Nigeria.

"The courts must deliver judgments that are sound and consistent with the law to preserve our democracy."

The PDCN emphasized the need for judgments that are sound and consistent with the law to preserve Nigeria's democracy, adding that Nigeria must not go back to the era of black market judgments.

Group reacts as court rules on order restraining pro-Wike lawmakers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Democratic Coalition (NDC) has reacted to the judgement of the appeal court that voided the order restraining 25 pro-Wike lawmakers from parading themselves.

The group said the appellate court has now created new complications with the judicial precedence it has set.

The Executive Director of the coalition Dr. Samson Iroegbunam, said the judgment would not stand the test of time.

Source: Legit.ng