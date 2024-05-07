The leadership of the APC in Rivers state has called for the commencement of Governor Sim Fubara's impeachment

APC Caretaker Committee (CTC) chairman in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, gave this directive barely a day after Fubara declared that the lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike are not existing

The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has directed the State House of Assembly, led by Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, to, with immediate effect, commence impeachment proceedings against the state governor, Sir Siminilayi Fubara.

APC Caretaker Committee (CTC) chairman in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, gave the directive at a press briefing in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Tuesday.

The majority 27 members of the State Assembly are loyalists of the immediate-past governor of the state and current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

At the moment that there is no love lost between Governor Fubara and his estranged political godfather Wike.

APC explains raeson for Fubara's impechment process

Okocha said the decision of the party followed the remarks by Fubara that the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the political crisis rocking the state was only a political solution and not constitutional.

Okocha stated that where the Assembly fails to commence the impeachment process, the party will invoke the relevant sections of its constitution to discipline them as APC members.

