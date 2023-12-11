27 lawmakers in the Rivers state house of assembly have left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Legit.ng learnt that the state lawmakers dumped the PDP for the main opposition, the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The 27 lawmakers, led by Martin Amaewhule, reportedly made their decision during a morning sitting of the house

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - About 27 members of the Rivers state house of assembly, who are said to be loyal to the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have reportedly defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by The Nation on Monday, December 11, the lawmakers for the APC on Monday, December 11, during the sitting of the house.

The political crisis in Rivers state continues. Photo credits:@Topboychriss, @GovWike

Source: Twitter

27 Rivers PDP lawmakers defect to APC

The pro-Wike legislators sat under tight security mounted at the entrance of the Assembly complex along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Rivers lawmakers were seen brandishing the flags of the APC in a group photograph after the sitting.

A member of the Assembly confirmed the defection.

The Punch reported that the lawmakers cited division within the PDP as the primary reason for their action.

It remains to be seen whether Wike would follow the same path.

Fubara fumes over impeachment plot

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Sim Fubara declared that he would not surrender his mandate and the progress of the state to the alleged acts of intimidation, blackmail and deliberate sabotage against him.

Fubara also tasked Nigerians to have faith in the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the federal level.

Wike opens up on rift with Fubara

Legit.ng also reported that Wike said the political crisis rocking Rivers state was being looked into by the leadership of the PDP.

Wike, a former governor of the state, disclosed the development after a meeting with the PDP governors in Abuja on Tuesday, October 31.

Wike stated that the PDP had taken over the crisis and that it was never an ethnic issue as speculated.

Source: Legit.ng