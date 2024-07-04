On Thursday, July 4, the court decided to delay its verdict on the controversial Kogi election

The appeal court reserved its judgement in the suit filed by SDP guber candidate, Murtala Ajaka and his party challenging Ododo's election victory in 2023

A three-member of Justices of the appellate court said a new date would be communicated to all parties after the adoption of all the briefs they filed in the disputed matter

The Court of Appeal, Abuja division, has reserved judgement in the appeal filed against the November 11, 2023, election victory of the Kogi state governor, Usman Ododo.

The court on Thursday, July 4, delayed its judgement in the case filed by the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in November 11, 2023, Kogi state governorship election, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, and his party.

Ajaka and his party are challenging the judgement of the State Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed Usman Ahmed Ododo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the elected governor of the state.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune on Thursday, July 4, a three-member of Justices of the appellate court reserved judgement, in the appeal to a date that would be communicated to parties after the adoption of all the briefs they filed in the matter.

Lawyer urges court to declare Ajaka as winner of Kogi guber poll

While adopting the processes filed on behalf of the appellants, Pius Akubo (SAN), urged the court to set aside the judgement of the tribunal and declare Ajaka as the governor of Kogi state.

According to Akubo, the judgement of the Tribunal which affirmed Ododo’s election was a serious miscarriage of justice.

However, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN) while adopting the briefs filed on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), prayed the court to dismiss the appeal filed by Ajaka and his party for lacking in merit.

