No less than 21 governors in Nigeria have refused to conduct local government elections in their states, influencing the call for the council's autonomy, which is even supported by the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government.

The governors of these states are running the local council affairs with caretaker committees they appoint.

Names of council chairmen running council affairs without elections Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @NGFSecretariat

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, the governors' actions are contrary to Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution, which mandated that the affairs of local government in Nigeria must be governed with elec

Currently, Nigeria has 774 local government areas across the country, and they are meant to serve as the third tier of government.

Tinubu fights for LG autonomy

The call for the council's autonomy has increased recently, and President Tinubu has never hidden his support for it. In May, the federal government approached the Supreme Court with a suit seeking to compel the 36 governors in the country to allow the local governments to operate in their domain with full autonomy.

At the moment, the LGs receive 20.60 per cent of the country’s monthly revenue, as shared by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission; states get 26.72 per cent, and the federal government 52.68 per cent.

The revenue was domiciled under the presidency and shared by the Federation Account Allocation Committee.

However, the local council funds were paid into a joint account operated by the LGs and the state governments they operated.

Below are some of the governors

Jigawa dissolves elected council officers

The Jigawa state government dissolved the 27 local government administrations in the state on June 28, 2024.

This followed the amendment of the local government law by the state assembly. The law extended the time for new council election by one year and ordered the appointment of caretaker committees before the poll.

The government has yet to provide updates on the development, but it was said that the appointees may assume the responsibilities as a result of the amendment.

Governor Fubara appoints caretaker committee

The governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, recently appointed a caretaker committee following his power struggle with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

A factional state House of Assembly had extended the tenure of the council chairmen following the governor's failure to conduct LG elections in the state.

When did Anambra appoint council chairs?

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state, on June 20, 2024, appointed transition committee chairmen for the 21 local governments in the state. The governor did that through the state assembly.

The appointment was confirmed by the assembly, citing Section 20 of the local government law 1999 as amended, following a request from the state governor.

Uzodimma has never conducted council polls

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has never conducted a local government election since becoming governor in 2020.

The last local government election conducted in the state was on August 25, 2018, which was the first of its kind in seven years.

Governor AbdulRasaq never conducted LG elections

Like his counterpart in Imo, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq has never had local government elections since becoming the governor of Kwara state.

It was reported that the last local government election in the state was held in November 2017, and the caretaker committees have been running the councils' affairs since 2020.

Other governors in this category are:

S/N Governors' Name States 1 Dauda Lawal Zamfara 2 Hyacinth Alia Benue 3 Bala Muhammed Bauchi 4 Caleb Mutfwang Plateau 5 Alex Otti Abia 6 Enugu Peter Mbah 7 Dikko Umar Radda Katsina 8 Abba Kabir Yusuf Kano 9 Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto Sokoto 10 Mai Mala Buni Ondo 11 Lucky Aiyedatiwa Ondo 12 Ademola Adeleke Osun 13 Sheriff Oborevwori Delta 14 Umo Eno Akwa-Ibom 15 Bassey Edet Otu Cross River

