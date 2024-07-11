The landmark judgement of the Supreme Court has changed the affairs of local government structure in the country

In its lead judgement read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court on Thursday, July 11, mandated the federal government to begin immediate payment of LG funds to the latter’s exclusive accounts

The Supreme Court scolded the decades-long refusal of the state government on financial autonomy for 774 local governments

However, on Thursday night, Governor Soludo of Anambra state and other governors noted that the 36 state governors would study the court verdict and come up with their position

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has said that the 36 state governors will meet on Thursday night, July 11, to review the Supreme Court judgement that granted financial autonomy to local government.

"We'll review court judgement on LG autonomy," govs declare

Soludo, disclosed this to the State House correspondents after meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday.

As reported by Daily Trust, Soludo noted that even though he had not seen the judgement, it was “great.”

He added that the Nigerian governors will meet on Thursday night to review the court's final judgement on LG autonomy.

Soludo: 36 state governors to hold crucial meeting tonight

The Anambra governor said:

“That’s great. I mean, the Supreme Court is the final authority and I am a democrat. I believe in the rule of law. And once the Supreme Court has spoken, it has spoken. Tonight, I think the Governors Forum is meeting to review this.”

The governor said there was a need for resources to get down to the grassroots, adding that public funds must work for the people at all levels of government.

According to him, the move will free up funds for local government areas and promote accountability, Channels TV reported.

“We need to promote accountability. We need to promote transparency in the utilization of public resources at all levels, to be able to lift the burden of the common man,” Soludo added.

“A win for Nigeria”: Atiku reacts to verdict on LG Autonomy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court judgment on LG financial autonomy against the 36 governors in favour of the federal government.

The former VP in a statement described the landmark ruling as a win for the good people of Nigeria.

However, Atiku highlighted concerns about state governments, particularly in urban areas, interfering with local councils’ revenue generation.

