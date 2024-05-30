BREAKING: Supreme Court Gives 36 Governors 7 Days To File Defence Against Tinubu’s Govt
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has ordered the 36 state governors of the federation to, within seven days, file their respective defences
Justice Garba Lawal gave the order after the federal government filed a suit seeking full autonomy for the 774 local government areas (LGAs) in the country.
According to Leadership, the apex court issued the order while ruling on an application for an abridgement of the time argued by the AGF, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN on Thursday, May 30.
Justice Lawai also ordered that Fagbemi must file his reply within two days upon receipt of the governors’ defences
Source: Legit.ng
