FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has ordered the 36 state governors of the federation to, within seven days, file their respective defences

Justice Garba Lawal gave the order after the federal government filed a suit seeking full autonomy for the 774 local government areas (LGAs) in the country.

The apex court also ordered that Fagbemi must file his reply within two days

According to Leadership, the apex court issued the order while ruling on an application for an abridgement of the time argued by the AGF, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN on Thursday, May 30.

Justice Lawai also ordered that Fagbemi must file his reply within two days upon receipt of the governors’ defences

