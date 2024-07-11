Atiku Abubakar has hailed the Supreme Court judgment on LG financial autonomy against the 36 governors in favour of the federal government

The former VP in a statement described the landmark ruling as a win for the good people of Nigeria

However, Atiku highlighted concerns about state governments, particularly in urban areas, interfering with local councils’ revenue generation

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has lauded the Supreme Court’s judgement affirming fiscal autonomy for local government councils across Nigeria.

LG autonomy: Atiku lauds Supreme Court ruling, shares concerns

In a statement released on Thursday via Facebook, Atiku described the ruling as “a win for the people of Nigeria” and a step in the right direction.

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgement on the financial independence of the third tier of the federation, the local government.

The Supreme Court had held that henceforth, the Federal Government should pay any money standing to the credit of the Local Governments in the Federation directly to the Local Government Areas managed by democratically elected officials.

The Supreme Court’s decision overturns the previous practice of consolidating local council revenues into state government accounts.

In the post sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday evening, Atiku criticised the earlier arrangement, stating that it was borne out of politics of hasty compromise.

Expressing his support for the ruling, Atiku said:

“I align with the decision of the Supreme Court that the structure of the Nigerian government is portioned in three layers, and of these, the local governments should be centres of development.”

Buttressing his point, the former Vice President advocated for an expansion of fiscal autonomy beyond Federation Account allocations.

“I also share the belief that fiscal autonomy to the local governments should not be limited to revenues from the Federation Accounts, but indeed, should apply to Internally Generated Revenue from the respective local government authorities,” he stated.

Part of Atiku's full statement read:

"The judgment of the Supreme Court earlier today affirming fiscal autonomy to local government councils in the country is a win for the people of Nigeria.

"The court’s ruling is a step in the right direction and a major corrective action in greasing the wheels of national development across the country.

"The decision by the Federal Government to consolidate disbursements of local councils’ revenues into the state government accounts was a decision that was borne out of politics of hasty compromise."

LG autonomy: Tinubu breaks silence on Supreme Court verdict

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu commended the judgment of the Supreme Court judgment granting full autonomy.

Tinubu said his administration believes that it is the best way to take government to the people at the grassroots, and it is now left to council leaders to deliver quality governance.

The president added that the people at the grassroots can now hold their local government chairmen accountable, adding that what is sent to them will be published.

