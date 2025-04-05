Omotunde, Adaku of Jenifa's Diary has opened up about a traumatising experience she had with a colleague of hers

While she was a guest on Echo Room, she spoke about harassment and said she had been forcefully slept with by a colleague

She shared how it happened and why she didn't have the courage to open up about it for 6 years

Nollywood actress Omotunde Adebowale, popularly known as Adaku in Jenifa's Diary, has shared a heartbreaking tale of how one of her colleagues forcefully slept with her six years ago.

The mother of four was a guest on Echo Room, where she spoke about the harassment women suffer from men.

According to her, she was invited for dinner by the man and after having food, the man said he wanted to change his shirt, he locked the room and pushed her to the bed.

Within seconds, he was done forcing himself on her and pretended as if nothing had happened. Adaku, who recently shared a rigour she passed through while wearing a waist trainer, pointed out that she couldn't scream because she entered the room herself.

She added that no one would have believed her, but they would rather accuse her of seducing the man.

Sharing more, Adaku also explained that when she got home after the experience, she almost used an iron sponge to bathe and was asking herself questions.

Adaku describes her abuser

In the recording, the broadcaster asserted that a lot of people would ask her why she was coming out to speak about the ugly incident after six year.

Stating more, Lolo 1 as she is fondly called added that a woman would find it difficult to open up about such an experience because she would first crucify herself over the incident.

The actress, who shared the kind of men she dates during an interview, remarked that the man, who forcefully slept with her, is a broadcaster and an established person taking a prominent position in the sector.

She added that she sees him every other day and anytime she does, she gets into a panic mode.

A few of her fans called names and allegedly pointed an accusing finger at Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Omotunde Adaku's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@teeto__olayeni stated:

"This is traumatizing. Say his name!!! Post his pictures!!!! He needs to be famous!"

@ola_fierce shared:

"Pls say his name. Very w!cked man."

@faith_honeybun reacted:

"The reason why she couldn’t mention name is because there is no evidence and he will denie and even sue her. It’s sad how a lot of women can’t speak up about forcefully sleeping with her because no evidence."

@rrinsolaaa commented:

"This is just heartbreaking."

@mom_imani1 said:

"Oh My God."

@femi_tizzie said:

"Oooomo Ehn some men just craze sha. Why would you go through that lots of stress just to come, person no gree for u just leave am."

Lolo 1 speaks about her dress sense

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lolo 1 had opened up on her fashion style, acting, and other things.

In a chat, she revealed the amount she spent on her most expensive asoebi outfit.

The actress, who is also known for her role as Adaku in the popular sitcom Jenifa's Diary, shared her favourite fashion accessory.

Source: Legit.ng