Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba, and Mohamed Salah top the list of African footballers who own private jets.

Super Eagles legend Daniel Amokachi once had a jet during his career, but had to return it after retiring in 2001

The Nigerian forward was rumoured to have bought his private jet while playing in Turkey for Besiktas

Over the years, African footballers have made their mark on the global stage, earning fame, fortune, and a taste for luxury.

From lavish mansions to exotic car collections, some of these stars have taken their lifestyles to the skies, literally, by acquiring private jets.

Interestingly, one name that doesn’t appear on the current list is Nigeria’s own Daniel Amokachi.

Once a prominent figure in Nigerian football, Daniel Amokachi was rumoured to have acquired a private jet during his peak years with Turkish club Besiktas, Porscheclassy reports.

Known for his strong presence on the pitch and flair off it, Amokachi reportedly had to return the jet after retiring in 2001 due to the expensive costs of maintaining it.

Despite making 44 appearances for the Super Eagles and representing Nigeria at the 1994 and 1998 World Cups, his short-lived ownership means he’s no longer counted among the current jet-setting elite.

African footballers who own private jets

Here, Legit.ng looks at five African footballers who currently own and proudly display their luxurious private jets.

1. Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon

Widely regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time, Samuel Eto’o made his name at clubs like Barcelona and Inter Milan.

With a career earnings tally in the millions, Eto’o owns a Bombardier Challenger 604 private jet, estimated to be worth between $6 million and $7 million.

The jet reflects his taste for elegance and his global ambassador status.

2. Didier Drogba – Ivory Coast

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba is not only a football icon but also a man who appreciates the finer things in life.

To celebrate his 45th birthday, Drogba reportedly gifted himself a $76 million Versace-themed private jet, turning heads and setting new standards in luxury living among African footballers.

3. Mohamed Salah – Egypt

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah has risen to global prominence with Liverpool, where he is one of the highest-paid players.

His success has enabled him to acquire a private jet, which he uses for both personal and business travel.

Salah’s lifestyle reflects his status as one of the most influential African athletes of his generation.

4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon

Known for his flashy lifestyle, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doesn’t hold back when it comes to luxury.

The former Arsenal and Dortmund striker owns a private jet and frequently shares photos of his travels, fashion, and luxury life with fans on social media.

5. Emmanuel Adebayor – Togo

Retired footballer Emmanuel Adebayor leads one of the most extravagant lifestyles among African athletes.

With stints at Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Manchester City, Adebayor owns a private jet, several luxurious properties, and an impressive collection of high-end vehicles.

When Obafemi Martins acquired a N176m yacht

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian international Obafemi Martins splashed the cash on a Martins’ Iguana 31 Expedition yacht worth $460,000 in 2016.

The yacht, worth around N176 million at the time, reflected that the former Inter Milan striker remained one of the richest Nigerian football stars.

That year, he was reported to have a net worth of $35 million (about N13.4 billion), and he does not stop at anything to live a luxurious life.

