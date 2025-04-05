Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels' billionaire husband, recently shared a video of his new activity on social media

In the clip, he went with his wife Gina and her friend Annie Idibia to visit the new Director General of NYSC

The video, which was also reposted by Annie Idibia, caught the attention of netizens and ignited mixed reactions

Billionaire Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko has also shown his support for Annie Idibia following his recent social media post.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels and Annie Idibia-Macaulay have been hanging out a lot ever since she returned to social media.

Annie's separation from 2baba has left her in the limelight for a couple of weeks now. After her return, netizens have expressed happiness about her new look and friendship with Regina Daniels.

A recent post by Ned Nwoko featured a visit to the new NYSC Director General's office with his wife Regina and her friend Ned Nwoko. Annie Idibia also reposted the video and thanked the politician in the comment section.

Captioning the post, he wrote:

Ned Nwoko wrote:

"The National Youth Service Corps remains a vital institution for unity, service, and youth development in Nigeria. The scheme, while noble in its original intent, has room for reinvention to meet today’s realities."

"During our visit, we had the honour of meeting the new Director General, Brig. Gen. O.O. Nafi’u. Congratulations to him on his appointment — he has started on a strong note and clearly holds a deep commitment to the values and future of the NYSC."

See the video here:

Ned Nwoko's post with Regina Daniels, Annie Idibia

Read some reactions below:

@ifeorahokwie said:

"Annie is the God mother to one of their children so they were friends before her recent heartbreak."

@offical_asinobi_lizzy said:

"Everyone needs to have a friend like Gina ❤🙌."

@beautyjane693 said:

"I too love Gina she is an example of woman supporting woman."

@viviansammie said:

"Dearest Gina, you are an embodiment of ❤️. Dearest Annie, God got you ❤️."

@milcahdee said:

"This man can survive without this fine girl 😂😂."

@annieidibia1 said:

"More Blessings Sir ."

@obynonelly said:

"Gina God bless for all you do for Annie. Your own will never spoil in Jesus Christ name Amen."

@chigozie_c_nweze said:

"Congratulation to him, please sir, help us tell them to start producing quality clothes for Corps members. I would be going for my NYSC this month by God's grace, & the type of clothes my friends during their three weeks camp programme is not something to write home about. I don't know if it's just too hard for some Nigerians to do something & do it well."

@dawunigertrude said:

"@regina.daniels God bless you and your sweetheart for been kind to Annie, from today I am your big fan ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@luvtoshee said:

"Wetin Annie put inside d office when she shook head Dey look? Nor go Dey do pass yourself."

@blenia_realtor said:

"Annie my love I see you."

