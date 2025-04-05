A White lady has shared her hilarious experience on TikTok after boarding a flight whose pilot is a Nigerian

In a video, she captured the moment the flight took off with the pilot making a funny announcement in vernacular

Social media users who came across the funny video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A funny video shared on TikTok revealed a Nigerian pilot's funny announcement during a flight's takeoff.

The video, which was posted by a White lady, captured the moment the pilot addressed his crew members in a playful tone.

White lady expresses amusement over Nigerian pilot's announcement Photo credit: @martinejarim/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Pilot gives funny announcement onboard flight

The pilot's words, spoken in a vernacular dialect, brought a smile to the faces of passengers on board.

He jokingly boasted about the journey being clear and free from police and military checkpoints or road safety officials

"My lovely crew members you are welcome. Today, road clear. No police. No road safety. No military checkpoint," he said.

The video posted by @martinejarim quickly gained traction on TikTok, with users flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts and reactions.

Nigerian pilot makes funny announcement during takeoff Photo credit: @martinejarim/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Many praised the pilot's ability to bring some humour during the flight, while others praised the White lady for capturing the epic moment.

"POV: Your flight has a Nigerian pilot. He really said "today road clear. No police," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail White lady's video about Nigerian pilot

The video's popularity on TikTok was attributed to the pilot's charisma and his funny flight announcement.

@Kole said:

"I know say he no fit pass captain Callistus but na comment section I know him from."

@Tommy-n said:

"That's Captain Calistus, very funny guy, I have come encounter with him, like 3 times."

@Amara said:

"He was a bus conductor before."

@Unusual said:

"Everybody don dey shout Capt Callistus, even people wey na only Peace Mass dem dey use travel."

@Breezy said:

"POV: When your dad wants you to be a pilot but your mom wants you to be a radio presenter so you do both."

@9⁹9 said:

"Make e no shock you say the pilot was once a bus conductor."

@That_Pretty_Sefia said:

"This man is definitely from warri it’s sounding like mc flexxi from kpoko Fm now I want to enter this flight."

@pretty dera said:

"So all una knw d captain even people wey never book bolt before talk more of flight Nigeria my country okay oo."

@Majesty’s Art added:

"Many of una never enter Plane but because of internet una don know all the pilot for this life."

Watch the video here:

Lady shares experience with baby during flight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared an experience she had with a baby while on a flight, stirring reactions from social media users.

She showed how a baby held on tightly to her hand while on a flight and refused to let go even while deplaning.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng