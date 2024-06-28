Auwal Musa, the National Youth Leader of the NNPP, condemned the EFCC’s investigation of Rabiu Kwankwaso

Musa questioned the justification for investigating Kwankwaso’s tenure from 2015 to 2023

Musa announced that the NNPP had resolved internal conflicts and updated its campaign strategy for the 2027 elections

Kaduna state - The National Youth Leader of the New Nigerian People’s Party, Auwal Musa, has labelled the EFCC’s investigation of former Kano State Governor Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso as a political witch-hunt.

Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is investigating former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for an alleged N2.5bn pension fraud.

According to Vanguard, the anti-graft agency invited the National Secretary of the NNPP, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, to substantiate fraud allegations against Kwankwaso and his Private Secretary, Folashade Aliu, who is suspected of being involved in the alleged misappropriation of party funds through a secret account for campaign donations.

Musa claimed the investigation was initiated by political rivals aiming to tarnish Kwankwaso’s reputation.

The national youth leader said this while addressing journalists in Kaduna on Thursday, June 27, as reported by The Punch.

He said:

“I challenge the EFCC to present evidence regarding the allegations; otherwise, we consider this an attempt to witch-hunt and victimize him.

No justification to probe Kwankwaso, says NNPP.

Musa further argued that the EFCC should not investigate Kwankwaso’s tenure from 2015 to 2023 as a former governor and leader.

He said:

“Why did the EFCC wait this long, nine years after he left office, to start this investigation? And why probe party affairs?”

Musa emphasized that investigating someone as ‘honest and hardworking’ as Kwankwaso would be a waste of time.

EFCC urged to ignore petitions from politicians

Musa urged the EFCC to ignore any petitions against Kwankwaso from politicians or their associates.

Regarding the NNPP’s internal issues, the youth leader stated that the party had resolved all its internal conflicts, including power struggles among officers at local, state, and national levels.

He also mentioned that the party had updated its logo and developed a new campaign strategy for the 2027 elections.

Court stops EFCC from arresting Kwankwaso.

In a related development, a High Court in Kano, located at Audu Bako Secretariat, has issued an order preventing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from arresting Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, along with seven others.

Legit.ng reported that the court also stopped the EFCC from detaining, harassing, intimidating, or summoning Kwankwaso, among others.

