Dangote Packaging Limited (DPL) has taken a big step to improve its production capacity by commissioning some cutting-edge technology.

During the machinery's commissioning on Wednesday, Sai Prakash, DPL's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, outlined the key characteristics of the new equipment and referred to it as the newest "state of the art" technology.

The installation of these machines, he continued, is a significant achievement that will help the Obajana Plant create bags of higher quality and with greater productivity.

Likewise, Arvind Pathak, Group Managing-Director of Dangote Cement Plc, who attended the event, expressed his admiration for the new installation.

He made reference to the substantial changes that have occurred since the beginning of the production of cement bags, and he thought that the recently acquired technologies will fill in the gaps in the manufacturing of high-quality bags.

The same sentiment was echoed by Mr. Sunil Mahajan, Chief Manufacturing Officer of Dangote Cement Plc, and Mr. Anandam Duraisamy, Director, Operations, Nigeria, who also attended the commissioning. They both expressed the hope that positive progress would be made in the days ahead regarding the production quantities and quality of the cement bags.

Engineer Azad Nawabuddin, Plant Director of Obajana Dangote Cement Plc, expressed optimism that the new equipment will significantly enhance DPL and DCP operations and reaffirmed DCP Obajana's commitment to supporting DPL operations in any manner feasible.

"Today, we stand at the edge of a new era, an era where we are poised to achieve greater heights with the help of this cutting-edge technology," stated Mr. Peter Dickson, General-Manager, Dangote Packaging Limited, Obajana Plant, in his welcome speech earlier.

“As we commission this machinery, let us also look ahead to the possibilities it unlocks. With this new technology, we are not just investing in a machine but investing in our future as a manufacturer of high quality polypropylene laminated sacks.”

According to Dickson, the equipment is highly efficient and features cutting-edge technology.

