Segun Showunmi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state, has called on President Bola Tinubu not to sever his tie with the northern leaders who supported him in the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 presidential elections.

The PDP chieftain linked the current political challenges of the former Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai and his counterpart from Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, to President Tinubu.

Tinubu urged to strengthen Yoruba-northern tie

According to Showunmi, President Tinubu's poor treatment of el-Rufai and Bello would break the Yorubas' long-term understanding of the north. He recalled that they supported Tinubu against their brother, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso, in the 2023 election.

The PDP leader maintained that the continued attack against the former governors would affect the second-term ambition of President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Showunmi posited that he doubted if Tinubu was still the person he knew and admired while reflecting on the trajectory of Tinubu's journey into the presidency.

How Obasanjo strengthened Yoruba tie with north

To Showunmi, former President Olusegun Obasanjo was the only Yoruba who kept his promise to the north in the history of Nigeria.

He claimed that there was a misconception about the Yorubas being betrayals who used and dumped people. He said the Yoruba people have been alleged of not keeping their own side of the bargain and that they were cunning when it comes to power.

His tweet reads in part:

"Do you plan to contest a second term, or do you think your work will be done in one term of just 4 years?

"Shall tomorrow not come? Where are the men of yesterday?"

