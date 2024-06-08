Rivers state political crisis appeared not to end soon as former governor Rotimi Amaechi shared his view

Amaechi, a former minister of transportation, maintained that his successor, Nyesom Wike, still has grassroots support more than Governor Siminalayi Fubara

According to Amaechi, Fubara appeared to be more popular because he is anti-Wike, and many people in the state are tired of Wike

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation and an ex-governor of Rivers state, has commented on the political crisis rocking the state, particularly on the rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the immediate past governor Nyesom Wike.

In a viral video seen by Legit.ng, Amaechi maintained that Governor Fubara appeared to be more popular than Wike because he is anti-Wike, and many of the people in the state are tired of the former governor.

Ex-Governor Amaechi explained why Fubara is popular in Rivers Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC, @ChibuikeAmaechi

Source: Twitter

Amaechi tipped Wike for grassroots support

Amaechi recognised that Wike is still politically strong in the state, particularly at the grassroots, but noted that he was not ready to join either of the warring parties. He stated that no politician is big without grassroots support.

The former minister's statement reads in part:

"We are all singing our praises of Sim. What Sim seems to be popular about today is because he is anti-Wike, not that Sim is the best man that happened on earth and all that."

Why Amaechi fell out with Wike

Recall that Amaechi and Wike were allies before they fell out after the former dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, who succeeded Amaechi as governor of Rivers state, nominated and worked for Governor Fubara's election.

However, barely six months into office, Fubara fell apart with Wike, and the majority of the state House of Assembly members were behind the former governor.

See the video of the former governor here:

APC chairman knocked for criticising Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC caretaker chairman in Rivers state, Tony Okocha, has been knocked over his infrastructural comment under Governor Fubara.

Pro-Democracy Coalition of Nigeria criticised the opposition leader in the state concerning projects inherited by Governor Fubara.

The group described the chairman of the APC as a serial liar who was seeking media attention.

Source: Legit.ng