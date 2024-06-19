Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has said anyone planning to arrest any of his supporters would have to confront him first

Fubara's comment followed the violence that happened after a forceful attempt by some protesters to take over the secretariats of the 23 local governments following the expiration of the chairmen's tenure

Earlier in the day, Governor Fubara directed the council chairmen to vacate their offices and that there was no law that extended their tenure

Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara said anyone who wanted to arrest his supporters must do so through him.

The governor made the comment while speaking to journalists after the security meetings he had with the heads of security agencies in the state on Tuesday, June 18.

Why Governor Fubara holds security meeting

According to The Punch, the security meeting took place at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital. The governor's response to the growing political tension followed the expiration of the 23 local government chairmen's tenure in the state.

It was learnt that the closed-door meeting centred on the renewed violence at the local government secretariats and the over situation of the state's security.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the governor said the meeting with the heads of the security agencies was to brainstorm effective strategies to prevent the council secretariats from being invaded again.

Governor Fubara promises stability in Rivers

Fubara further noted that one of the meeting's objectives was to ensure stability and continuity of government functions in all parts of the state.

He warned that the immediate past chairmen of the local government chairmen should desist from the plan to unlawfully return to their expired office.

The governor said:

“It is crucial that we respect the rule of law and the democratic transitions that uphold our governance structures.”

Governor Fubara then raised the alarm that his political enemies were plotting to target his supporters and arrest them, saying he would safeguard the residents and properties of the state.

His comment partly reads:

“Anyone attempting to make such arrests will have to confront me directly.”

See the video of his address here:

