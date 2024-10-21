Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, shared details of what happened when he tried to visit the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, in his palace

In a viral video, the Ooni of Ife claimed that he was chased out like a kid when he visited the Oluwo

He went on to shared his deductions from the incident, which quickly caught the attention of many online

Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has recounted a dramatic experience during a recent visit to the palace of the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi.

In a video that has gone viral, Ogunwusi detailed how he was allegedly chased out of Oluwo's castle, leaving many stunned and disbelieving.

Ooni of Ife speaks about Oluwo of Iwo.

Source: Instagram

While the Ooni of Ife maintained a courteous demeanour throughout the video, refraining from addressing any disputes and showing respect for his fellow king, the details of his visit reveal a deeper divide.

Speaking, the Ooni of Ife said:

"When I visited Oluwo, he chased me out like a child. Since that incident, I have always maintained myself going close to him. Now that you people (attendees) are imploring that I visit him again, what if he does what he likes to me?

"But I have to contain his excesses as an elder, although I am a young person sitting on the throne of the elders. Oluwo, I greet you."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng