Governor Siminalayi Fubara has given a fresh order to the 23 local government council caretaker committee chairmen in Rivers state

Fubara said the 23 newly sworn-in LGA caretaker chairmen can operate from anywhere after the police sealed off the secretariats

The police have barricaded all the LG council headquarters in the state following a clash between Governor Fubara and FCT minister, Nyesom Wike’s supporters

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state said the 23 local government council caretaker committee chairmen will operate from alternative secretariats, stating they could operate from anywhere.

Fubara decided after police sealed and barricaded the LGA secretariats with patrol vans manned by armed officers on Tuesday, June 18.

The governor made this known after swearing the new LGA caretaker chairmen to replace the former chairmen loyal to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, June 19.

As reported by Channels Television, Fubara said:

“Whatever happened yesterday (Tuesday), I know and the world knows that it is not from you people. Some people caused it. So, let us not allow them to continue to make our state look bad in the comity of states.

“So, when you go back, if there is any situation, you should be law-abiding. I don’t want any confrontation. You can operate from anywhere for now. But the most important thing is that you have the control of the local governments today.”

The state police command explained that it took over all the LG council headquarters to forestall further bloodshed and to prevent a breakdown of law and order, The Punch reports.

A policeman and a member of a local security outfit were killed during a clash between Governor Fubara and Wike’s supporters.

APC Calls for state of emergency in Rivers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported reported that the political crisis rocking Governor Fubara's administration in Rivers state appears not to be fading away any time soon.

The Rivers APC Caretaker Committee (CTC) chairman, Tony Okocha, has called for a state of emergency in the state.

Okocha said a state of emergency is needed to forestall further killings and disturbances in the oil-rich state

