The police in Rivers state have announced the taking over of the 23 local government secretariats in the state

This following the killings of a police officer and a vigilante in the attacks on the secretariats and the council chairmen by Governor Siminalayi Fubara's supporters over the failure of the council chairmen to leave after their tenures expire

Governor Fubara earlier directed the chairmen to handover to the most senior staff in their council but the chairmen claimed their tenure were extended by the state house of assembly

The Rivers state police command has confirmed that one of its officers was killed in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers state.

This is as the security agency also announced the taking over of the 23 local government area secretariats in the state.

SP Grace Iringe Koko, the state's Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the development in a statement at the force headquarters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday evening, June 18.

The police authority then attributed the incident to the breakdown of law and order in the various secretariats of the LGAs.

Earlier in the day, Youths purportedly loyal to Governor Fubara invaded the council following the expiration of the tenure of the council chairmen, who had said they would not vacate their offices because the Rivers state House of Assembly extended their tenure by six months.

But Governor Siminalayi Fubara directed the council chairmen to handover to the heads of administration in their respective offices.

After the governor's order, supporters of the governor stormed the LGA secretariats, leading to violence in some places.

No less than two deaths were recorded in the incident at Eberi-Omuma, Omuma LGA. A police officer and a vigilante were killed.

The police spokesperson said the move to take over the councils was to forestall the further breakdown of law and orders in the 23 LGA secretariats and some critical government infrastructure in the state.

Source: Legit.ng