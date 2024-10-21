Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has got fans talking after sharing her family’s reaction to her being unreachable

On social media, the mum of two posted videos of herself explaining that she was unreachable for two days

Regina’s explanation in the video drew a series of interesting comments from social media users

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels is making headlines after speaking about her family’s reaction to not being able to reach her.

Just recently, the movie star took to her Snapchat account to post a series of videos explaining that she was inaccessible for about 48 hours and that it worried her family and friends.

In the clip, the mother of two said that her mother, sister, and other family members tried to contact the people around her to make enquiries.

Fans react as Regina Daniels shares how her family acted when she was unreachable for two days. Photos: @regina.daniels / IG.

Regina, who was very pleased with how people reached out to locate her accompanied the video with a caption noting that it felt good to know she was cared for.

See the video below:

Just recently, Regina Daniels shared a WhatsApp screenshot of her husband, Ned Nwoko, ’s reaction after she asked him for permission to hang out with friends. Some netizens felt he had trust issues over the questions he asked her.

Nigerians react to Regina Daniel’s video

Regina Daniels' Snapchat video made the rounds online and drew mixed reactions from netizens. Some claimed she was trying to get proof of her whereabouts for her husband, while others said she was being childish.

Read their comments below:

nwachinamere1:

“She didn't have the opportunity to enjoy her teenage and youthful lifestyle, she got clinged and now she's trying to get all those things.”

sundaynneoma:

“You go explain Taya girl . Live your life 😂.”

emavilar15:

“Enjoyment just won finish this girl 😂.”

Officialkeilah_chidera:

“😂Maybe Ned Dey doubt her movement so she gats send proof 😁.”

Carolqueeneva:

“This is deeper, this is a set up, So after that text you post still went MIA for 36hours. 🤔 hmmm walk with me.”

nawti_leee:

“Is this girl bored?”

juliette_ebube:

“Na only this girl and Ivy Ifeoma dey enjoy for this Tpain regime😂.”

_zobolina:

“Na only Regina Daniels dey enjoy for this Tpain tenure.”

Iphyboi_231:

“Cho cho cho, Gerrout”

my_africa36:

“Regina is gradually becoming like Yul Edochie.”

emperor_mp001:

“God please don’t let me go broke so that my female children will not get married to an old man in Jesus name amen.”

ckayworldwidee:

“D only bored sugar grandpa wife wey no get problem 4 dis country.”

official_bambi8:

“Regina shouldn't add to my anger this afternoon o😒.”

Mc_tinyman:

“Why breadwinner go do MIA ?”

supernova_ng:

“Old mama blood don dey enter Regina 😂.”

obyokere:

“Who are these women who practically live with her under the same roof. Are they a part of the harem or what,, things dey occur!”

Original_kimberley:

“They are protecting their source of income 😂.”

How Ned Nwoko warned Regina Daniels about bedroom activities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, recently warned her about wanting things ‘harder’ in the bedroom.

Just recently, the young movie star posted a screenshot of the WhatsApp chat she had with her man and Nigerians were drawn to another part of the chat where Ned shared his bedroom observation.

In the chat screenshot, Ned had sent Regina a message with a caption about how couples do not need to do too much in the bedroom because it is not an Olympic game.

