Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has tackled former President Goodluck Jonathan for attacking the judiciary

The minister, at a luncheon on Saturday, October 19, faulted the claim by Jonathan that the judiciary was responsible for many crises rocking the PDP and the APC

Earlier in the week, Jonathan faulted the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole in 2020, at a time he was the APC national chairman

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has faulted the claim of former President Goodluck Jonathan on the responsibility of the judiciary in sustaining Nigeria's democracy.

Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, made the clarification on Saturday, October 19, while speaking at a luncheon in Port Harcourt in honour of the factional members of the Rivers state House of Assembly.

Jonathan faults Supreme Court over Oshiomhole's suspension

Former President Jonathan recently expressed concerns about the impact of Nigerian court judgments on political cases, specifically highlighting the Supreme Court's decision allowing a ward chairman to suspend a national party chairman. He made these comments at Professor Mike Ozekhome's 67th birthday celebration in Abuja.

Jonathan criticized the Supreme Court's ruling in the case of Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was suspended by his ward in Edo state in 2020. Jonathan described this judgment as turning democracy "upside down," making it unstable and prone to collapse. He argued that it defies natural justice and organizational hierarchy.

Jonathan urged the Supreme Court to review this decision to restore order and stability. His comments highlight the need for the judiciary to ensure that its decisions align with democratic principles and promote stability in the country's political landscape.

Wike speaks on Jonathan's claim on judiciary

While commenting on the worries of the former president, Wike said:

"No ward chairman removed a national chairman. what the ward did was to suspend you from the party and in suspending you from the party, can you hold that position?"

The minister likened the situation to a monarch who was made the chairman of the traditional council in the state, but his family later withdrew his candidate, noting that such a monarch would seize to be chairman of the state's traditional council.

See the video of Wike's comment here:

Source: Legit.ng