Nigerian music executive Don Jazzy drew the attention of many to a recent post made by famed content creator Oluwadolarz

The skit maker earlier caused a buzz online after he spoke about an unnamed music producer demanding homosexualism to promote his songs

Following Don tackled Oluwadolarz over his statement, igniting a fresh debate on the internet

Nigerian music executive Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, has reacted to the recent cry out by upcoming singer and famed content creator Olamide Ogunleye, known as Oluwadolarz.

The Nigerian comedian stated in an Instagram story on Sunday, October 20 , that an alleged music producer informed him he would only promote his songs if he performed a sexual act.

Don Jazzy confronted Oluwadollarz's recent. Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

According to Oluwadolarz, the entertainer insisted on having sex with him before endorsing his song or helping him reach the top of the charts.

Oluwadolarz wrote: “You will promote my songs. Endorse my music. Help me top chart. But make I first bend over make you enter my Yansh. E.n.k.r sir.”

Don Jazzy coming across the post on blogs, asked the comic man to tag the producer in other to prove his statement.

The Mavin CEO wrote:

“Tag the person or it is a lie sir.”

See Don Jazzy’s post below:

Don Jazzy spurs directions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions:

the_kiki2:

"Make him tag the person make dem use lawsuit slap him eye? No naaw."

rosythrone:

"Tag ke so he’ll enter trouble?? As if this is not Nigeria again that the most richest/influential wins the case."

gbemysworlds:

"Why is he saying he should tag the person? Is he the one?"

ut_mimigal:

"So they can pia him, well done sir."

iamdbull:

"Why do I have a feeling it's the Don himself."

iam_mhizkem:

"Öluwa dollard 😂 please don’t talk oooo. You are still young abeg with a mother, wife and a son. Don’t tag the person ooo."

tobi.loba84:

"Make don jazzy rest...This was the same thing Don Jazzy did when Kunle Remi went for that interview he was asking kunle remi say who wan knack ham.....now kunle remi's name don come out for batch b.......make don jazzy stop Playing mind games jare.."

juilet_chy:

"Why is don jazzy always defending any time this issues comes up? Same thing he did when kunle spoke about it in his interview."

