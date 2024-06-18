Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance, politics, and public journalism in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Heavy shooting was recorded at the premises of Port Harcourt City local government area (LGA) of Rivers state on Tuesday morning, June 18.

This followed a move by the chairman of the LGA, Allwell Ihundah, to access his office.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers, directed heads of administration in the 23 local government areas (LGAs) to take charge of the councils.

Governor Fubara's directive is with effect from Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

This follows the expiration of the tenure of elected chairmen, their deputies, and councillors who were mostly loyal to the immediate past Rivers state governor and current FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

The shooting incident sparked tension as businesses in the area have shut temporarily, Vanguard newspaper noted.

It was alleged that the chairman of the LGA, Ihundah had arrived at the council secretariat on Tuesday morning, June 18, with his security personnel to access his office, but that he was stopped by the youths who occupied the premises.

Ihundah allegedly came to the council secretariat to pick up some of his property, but he was stopped by the angry youths in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state.

It was learned that in the process police attached to him started shooting in the air to scare the LGA occupants.

Subsequently, Ihunda jumped into a black SUV vehicle, escorted by aides and zoomed off, according to The Punch.

