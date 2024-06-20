JUST IN: Jubilation as 4,459 Members of PDP, Other Parties Defect to APC, Photos, Video Emerge
- Over 4,450 supporters of the opposition PDP, the Labour Party (LP), and other political parties have dumped their parties to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state
- Legit.ng reports that the defection took place in Sankera, comprising Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala local government areas (LGAs) and in Kwande and Ushongo LGAs
- Speaking at the Akume Atonho Stadium in Katsina-Ala, Governor Hyacinth Alia thanked the people of Sankera for 'their overwhelming support'
Katsina Ala, Benue state - 4,459 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other parties Benue state on Tuesday, June 18, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The development elicited jubilation among APC members in Benue state.
As reported by The Nation, the defections took place in Katsina-Ala and Adikpo, during the commencement of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s state-wide thank-you tour.
The Sun also noted the defection.
Governor Alia was in the area to express gratitude to the residents for choosing him in the 2023 general election.
Benue governor bemoans prevailing insecurity
In Katsina-Ala, Alia reiterated the determination of his administration to return all the internally displaced persons (IDPs) caused by suspected militias' attacks, back to their ancestral homes to continue with their normal lives.
He expressed concern that Sankera, which is the hub for yam production in the country, was greatly hit by the attacks from the armed bandits.
Governor Alia who stated that the issue of security is not the responsibility of government alone, enjoined all and sundry to join hands with his administration in the onerous task to rid the state of attacks.
Gunmen kill several people in Benue
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gunmen suspected to be local militias, attacked Gugur community in Katsina-Ala local government area (LGA) of Benue state and killed several people.
Local sources disclosed that the gunmen rode on motorcycles to attack the community between 9 pm and 10 pm on Tuesday, June 18.
Benue has been one of the states hit hardest by years of disputes between nomadic herders and pastoral farmers who blame herdsmen for destroying farmland with their cattle grazing.
